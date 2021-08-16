Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.57 -1.87 -2.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 68.88 -1.71 -2.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.950 +0.089 +2.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.038 -0.040 -1.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.056 -2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.056 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 3 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 64.74 -0.65 -0.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -0.75 -1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 62.39 -0.65 -1.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft Ready To Boost Production In Line With OPEC+ Deal

Uganda’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning

Uganda’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning

Uganda’s oil industry appears to…

Biden Calls For More Oil, But Will OPEC+ Supply It?

Biden Calls For More Oil, But Will OPEC+ Supply It?

OPEC+ has not yet discussed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

By City A.M - Aug 16, 2021, 6:30 AM CDT

The world’s highest concentration of lithium in geothermal waters has been found in Cornwall as England’s westernmost county cements its burgeoning status as a hub for critical metals.

Geothermal Engineering said that it had found concentrations of more than 250mg per litre in waters beneath its United Downs project near Redruth.

Based on the findings of these tests, the firm said it could produce 4,000 tonnes of lithium per year by 2026.

That’s a considerable chunk of the 59,000 tonnes of metal the Faraday Institution estimates that the UK will need by 2035.

Lithium is a key metal for the manufacturer of batteries for electric cars, which are seeing rapid demand growth due to the government’s announcement that sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned from 2030.

The decision has led to a surge of interest in Cornwall’s deposits as manufacturers seek to guarantee supply chains.

At the moment, most of the world’s lithium supply is controlled by China, with batteries then shipped around the world to automakers and engineers.

But with growing concerns over the world’s second-largest economy’s monopoly over the battery market, steps are being taken to develop onshore supply alternatives.

Geothermal Engineering is one of a number of companies focused on extracting lithium and other similar metals from Cornwall.

It is hoped that the surge in demand for such minerals could reinvigorate the county, in a echo of its long mining traditions.

Ryan Law, managing director of Geothermal Engineering Ltd said: “Deep geothermal heat and power are already set to help the world reach net zero targets. The addition of lithium production with no carbon footprint or environmental damage will help to drive more geothermal projects forward in the UK and offer more opportunities for green jobs.”

“If the UK is to reach the government target to produce only electric vehicles by 2035, we have to find more sustainable and geopolitically more reliable ways to deliver lithium batteries.

“Establishing meaningful onshore lithium production in the UK would also encourage a lithium-ion battery-based economy to develop in the UK, and could attract further important inward investment opportunities for Cornwall and the South West.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Next Post

Visualizing The Gradual Death Of EU Coal Production

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com