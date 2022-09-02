Iran Nuclear Deal “Moving Backward” After Tehran’s Negative Response

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.09 +2.48 +2.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.97 +2.61 +2.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.08 +2.90 +3.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 9.185 -0.077 -0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.475 +0.090 +3.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.475 +0.090 +3.76%

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Iran Nuclear Deal “Moving Backward” After Tehran’s Negative Response

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 02, 2022, 3:04 AM CDT

Just hours after Iran said on Thursday evening that it had sent a “constructive” response to the final draft of the nuclear deal to the Biden administration, the White House counter-responded by saying Tehran’s response was “not constructive” at all, lowering optimism that a deal will be finalized soon.

The latest back-and-forth comes shortly after a European Union diplomat suggested that a deal could be signed soon, and after Iran’s indications that it was looking forward to finalizing the agreement that would see Iranian oil back on the market.

A U.S. State Department spokesman has now said that while Iran’s response is still being studied, it was not viewed as constructive, CNN reports.

“We are studying Iran’s response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging,” a senior Biden administration official told POLITICO on Thursday evening.

No details have been given as to the exact nature of Iran’s response, but the same administration official said “based on their answer, we appear to be moving backwards”.

The same sentiment was echoed by a European diplomat who told Bloomberg that the Iranian response seemed “negative and not reasonable”.

The markets are now speculating over what this means for the fate of the nuclear deal, which the Biden administration was hoping to secure before the midterm elections.

“With this opportunity squandered, it is now hard to imagine that a deal can happen before the midterms,” Ali Vaez, a top analyst with the International Crisis Group, told Bloomberg.

The markets have been anxious over a revival of the nuclear deal, which could significantly impact prices.

“Should the nuclear deal be revived, 1-2 million barrels per day of extra oil could hit the market in a comparatively short period of time,” a commodities analyst told CNBC.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



