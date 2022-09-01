Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault's Future Thermal Engine Business

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.44 -3.11 -3.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.04 -3.60 -3.76%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.39 -1.66 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.181 +0.054 +0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.374 -0.057 -2.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.374 -0.057 -2.34%

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault's Future Thermal Engine Business

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

In July, natural gas consumption…

U.S. Calls For Shutdown Of Shelled Nuclear Plant As IAEA Inspectors Seek Access

U.S. Calls For Shutdown Of Shelled Nuclear Plant As IAEA Inspectors Seek Access

The United States is calling…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Aramco Set To Take Stake In Renault's Future Thermal Engine Business

By Alex Kimani - Sep 01, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco could take a stake in French automaker Renault’s (OTCPK: RNSDF) future thermal engine business after it separates it from its electric vehicle division. 

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, China's Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group are in talks over taking stakes in Renault’s fossil-fuel engine business.

The report notes that Japanese carmaker Nissan (OTCPK: NSANY), does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine business. 

Renault is in the process of creating a new division that will bring together all of its petrol and hybrid engine and transmission production sites in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Romania and Latin America. The company hopes that by sharing costs for diesel and gasoline engines, it will free up funds to reinvest in electric models, a technology it pioneered with Nissan and Mitsubishi, but has fallen behind the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Renault stock has been falling after H1 2022 worldwide sales dropped to 12% Y/Y to 1,000,199 units, with the E-Tech range (electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains) accounting for 36% of passenger car sales in Europe in the 1H2022 vs. 26% in 2021.

But it’s not just Renault that’s witnessing a contraction in its fossil fuel vehicle business. EU passenger car registrations plunged 15.4% Y/Y in the month of June to the lowest level on record in terms of volume since 1996. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), European Union passenger car registrations fell 15.4% to 886,510 units following an 11.2% contraction in May as supply chain issues continue to limit vehicle output. New car registrations in the EU shrank by 14% to 4.6M units in 1H22.For the month, Germany posted the strongest decline of -18.1%, followed by Italy -15%, France -14.2% and Spain -7.8%.

The EV outlook is much brighter, with electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continuing to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 42.5%.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

