India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.06 -2.95 -4.15%
Brent Crude 22 mins 71.99 -3.34 -4.43%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 days 68.71 +0.68 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 4 days 73.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.67 +2.72 +4.19%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.03 -1.00 -1.39%
Murban 4 days 74.27 -1.11 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.62 +2.05 +2.99%
Basra Light 4 days 73.71 +1.04 +1.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.79 +2.16 +2.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Girassol 4 days 74.81 +2.20 +3.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.03 -3.16 -7.32%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.86 +2.63 +5.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.01 +0.68 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.31 +0.68 +0.96%
Sweet Crude 4 days 66.06 +0.28 +0.43%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.71 +0.68 +1.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 72.01 +0.68 +0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 63.26 -0.17 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.46 -0.14 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.46 +0.68 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.52 +0.68 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 12 minutes OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 19 minutes Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 2 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 3 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 5 hours U.S. Challenges 5 WTO Members imposing Illegal Tariffs Against U.S. Products
  • 9 mins Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 3 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 6 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 8 hours Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 22 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?
  • 7 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 6 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 3 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 2 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 5 hours Apple's $300 fund in China

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

The peak oil debate has…

Libyan Oil Production Is Only Heading Lower

Libyan Oil Production Is Only Heading Lower

Libya’s two National Oil Companies…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Coal shipping

The oil ministry of India is in favor of the country placing a ban on imports of petroleum coke, the government’s lawyer told the Supreme Court on Monday, as India aims to curb imports of the polluting oil refinery by-product in a bid to fight severe air pollution.

Petroleum coke—or petcoke—is used as a fuel due to its higher energy content than coal. But petcoke is even more polluting and harmful than coal as it releases larger amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide that can cause acid rains or lung diseases.

India, the world’s largest consumer of petcoke, banned at the end of last year the use of petroleum coke in and around the capital New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world.

As many as 14 Indian cities are among the top 20 most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with New Delhi at sixth place globally.

The Indian ban for the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, came into force on November 1, 2017, and the Supreme Court upheld that ban later the same month.

Over the past four years, Indian demand for petroleum coke has almost doubled to exceed 27 million tons.

Related: Record Oil Production Doesn’t Free U.S. From Global Market

In December, India’s Supreme Court allowed the cement industry to use petcoke. Back then, smaller businesses argued that a complete ban would hurt the small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the beginning of this year, the environment ministry imposed restrictions on the use of imported petcoke in the Delhi region, allowing only registered industrial units to use petroleum coke and banned imports for trading purposes in the region in and around the capital.

In May this year, the government was said to be studying the expansion of the New Delhi ban to the whole of the country, only allowing petcoke to be used by the cement and limestone industries, government sources told Reuters at the time.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ireland To Move All Its Oil Reserves Out Of The UK As Brexit Nears

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com