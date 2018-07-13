U.S. To Hold Major Oil & Gas Lease Sale In August

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 71.01 +0.68 +0.97%
Brent Crude 55 mins 74.92 +0.47 +0.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.752 -0.045 -1.61%
Mars US 14 mins 68.71 +0.68 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 -2.25 -3.02%
Urals 17 hours 73.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.95 -1.04 -1.58%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.752 -0.045 -1.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 71.03 -1.00 -1.39%
Murban 17 hours 74.27 -1.11 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 70.62 +2.05 +2.99%
Basra Light 17 hours 73.71 +1.04 +1.43%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 74.79 +2.16 +2.97%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Girassol 17 hours 74.81 +2.20 +3.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 -2.25 -3.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.23 +0.35 +0.69%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.63 -0.05 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 days 65.78 -0.10 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.58 -0.05 -0.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.58 -0.05 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.03 -0.70 -1.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 63.43 +0.45 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.03 -0.39 -0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Giddings 17 hours 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.44 -0.39 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.46 +0.68 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 -0.25 -0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.30 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 11 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 15 minutes WTI just broke $71.20 up, now back to earth
  • 3 hours Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 3 hours Consumer prices on rise
  • 2 hours Top Adviser to Khamenei: Iran Will Leave Syria, Iraq Only if Baghdad, Damascus Want It
  • 1 day IMF warns: Middle East Jobs Crisis Risks Fuelling Unrest
  • 8 hours Foreign investment in US plunged 32%
  • 3 hours OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 6 hours Russia & China bypassing Oil Sanctions to North Korea, U.S. Peeved
  • 4 hours Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 4 hours Trump Threatens Sanctions against Shell, Uniper
  • 21 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 10 hours Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 1 day Oil went below $72 as predicted, now headed for $52.
  • 24 hours by 7-12-2018, WTI (crude) will be trading under $72
  • 10 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?

Breaking News:

Aker BP: Norway Oil Strike Would Hit Production If It Lasts A Month

Alt Text

Downside Risk Remains In Oil Markets

Oil market sentiment is as…

Alt Text

Iran Threatens To Close Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran’s threat to close the…

Alt Text

Mexico’s New President Has The Energy Sector On Edge

Andrés Manuel López Obrador won…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. To Hold Major Oil & Gas Lease Sale In August

By Irina Slav - Jul 13, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Exploration Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Department of the Interior will hold an oil and gas lease sale for 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico on August 15, the department said in a press release. The amount includes all hitherto unleased areas in the U.S. section of the Gulf.

This is the third offshore lease sale under the National Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2017-2022 out of a total ten for the Gulf of Mexico, to be held at the rate of two per year.

The U.S. OCS in the Gulf of Mexico contains an estimated 48 billion barrels of technically recoverable crude oil as well as 141 trillion cu ft of technically recoverable natural gas. The August tender will include 14,622 blocks at depths ranging from nine to more that 11,000 feet. The royalty rates set by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are 12.5 percent for blocks at depths of less than 200 meters and 18.75 percent for all the rest.

The last lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico took place in March and did not cause particular enthusiasm. With just 1 percent of the blocks on offer finding a suitor, the tender brought in just US$124.8 million. The results of that lease sale also suggested big oil producers were not willing to risk exploration in new, untapped parts of the Gulf, preferring instead to stay close to brownfield developments. Related: Spare Capacity: The Biggest Mystery In Oil Markets

The opening up of greater parts of the U.S. continental shelf is part of President Donald Trump’s America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, which raised environmentalists’ hackles as soon as it was first mentioned. Yet the administration has not been deterred by the opposition as it works to reduce reliance on oil imports by boosting local production.

This has indeed been growing at a steady and impressive rate, reaching 10.9 million bpd last month. Yet the United States is also the second-largest importer of crude, accounting for 15.9 percent of global imports in terms of value, at US$139.1 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

BREAKING: New Tech Just Unlocked A Trillion Barrels Of Oil

Next Post

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Rises After Tumultuous Week
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

Chinese Refiner Stops U.S. Oil Imports, Turns To Iranian Crude

 How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

How Bad Is Iran’s Oil Situation?

 Big Oil’s Next Major Move

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

 Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com