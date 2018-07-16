Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.86 -0.20 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.98 +0.14 +0.19%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.742 +0.012 +0.44%
Mars US 8 hours 66.16 -2.55 -3.71%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.50 -8.65 -11.99%
Urals 1 day 69.25 -4.70 -6.36%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.67 +2.72 +4.19%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.742 +0.012 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.53 +1.50 +2.11%
Murban 1 day 75.32 +1.05 +1.41%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.63 -2.99 -4.23%
Basra Light 1 day 70.25 -3.46 -4.69%
Saharan Blend 1 day 71.73 -3.06 -4.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.67 -2.94 -3.89%
Girassol 1 day 71.92 -2.89 -3.86%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.50 -8.65 -11.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 40.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.86 +2.63 +5.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.01 +0.68 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.31 +0.68 +0.96%
Sweet Crude 4 days 66.06 +0.28 +0.43%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.71 +0.68 +1.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 72.01 +0.68 +0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 63.26 -0.17 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.25 -9.25 -13.70%
Giddings 1 day 64.25 +3.00 +4.90%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.46 -0.14 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.01 -2.95 -4.54%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.96 -2.95 -4.28%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.96 -2.95 -4.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.51 -2.95 -4.37%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.52 +0.68 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 12 minutes OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 18 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 14 hours U.S. Challenges 5 WTO Members imposing Illegal Tariffs Against U.S. Products
  • 7 hours Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 8 hours Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 11 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 6 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 7 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 11 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 7 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 15 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 16 hours Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 11 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 14 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 14 hours Total Trade War: U.S. Threatens Tariffs On $200 BN of China Goods
  • 13 hours Apple's $300 fund in China

Breaking News:

Iraqi Protests Threaten Oil Production

Oil’s Perfect Storm Lays At Trump’s Feet

Oil’s Perfect Storm Lays At Trump’s Feet

As U.S. President Donald Trump…

No End In Sight For Venezuela’s Oil Crisis

No End In Sight For Venezuela’s Oil Crisis

Venezuela saw its production plunge…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise Tesla Sales In Russia Get Surprise Tesla SaA Boost From Online Retailer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Elon Musk Tesla

Tesla is set to receive a sales bump in Russia after a mobile-phone retailer teamed up with a local importer to offer sales of the electric vehicles (EVs) on the retailer’s website.

Svyaznoy—a Russian online retailer backed by billionaire Alisher Usmanov—began offering Tesla vehicles for online orders on its platform at the end of May, in cooperation with Moscow Tesla Club.

Moscow Tesla Club said on Monday that in June—the first full month of the offering of Tesla vehicles—the club and the retailer received a total of 236 orders for Tesla cars.

This compares to around 300 Tesla vehicles registered in Russia since 2014, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Of the 236 online orders last month, a total of 43 percent were for Model S, another 26 percent of customers ordered Model X, and the remainder booked Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Roadster, Moscow Tesla Club said in a statement.

Tesla buyers can choose their configuration and have the car shipped to any location in Russia where Svyaznoy has a store.

The Tesla vehicles are being configured to customers’ preferences at a Tesla factory in the Netherlands, Igor Antarov, managing partner of Moscow Tesla Club, told Bloomberg. A Tesla may reach Russia within four months after shipping out from the United States by sea, he added.

Teslas are en vogue among top Russian entrepreneurs, bankers, and billionaires, despite the fact that their price in Russia is much higher than that in Western Europe.

The retail price of a Tesla is around 60 percent higher than in Western Europe, mostly due to customs duty, a scrapping fee, and other local documents and paperwork needed, Antarov told Bloomberg.

The first celebrity Tesla owners in Russia included billionaire Roman Abramovich, and Herman Gref, the CEO and chairman of the biggest Russian bank, Sberbank, according to Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Next Post

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com