Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +2.05 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.14 +1.04 +1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.87 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 +0.049 +1.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 5 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.52 +0.85 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.87 +0.85 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.12 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.22 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.97 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 80.92 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 71.32 +0.85 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 11 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days A question...
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

WoodMac Sees $1 Trillion At Risk for Clean Energy Investments Under Trump

WoodMac Sees $1 Trillion At Risk for Clean Energy Investments Under Trump

A second Trump presidency could…

U.S. Leaves The Door Open for Oil Majors to Operate in Venezuela  

U.S. Leaves The Door Open for Oil Majors to Operate in Venezuela  

The United States appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

By Charles Kennedy - May 28, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Hess Corporation’s shareholders are set to vote on Tuesday on Chevron’s proposal to buy the company in a vote that’s too close to call amid a growing number of shareholders urging for postponement of the vote or saying they would abstain.  

Chevron has proposed a $53-billion all-stock transaction to buy Hess, which is a minority partner of Exxon in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek block with a 30% stake. 

Chevron’s proposal to buy Hess is getting increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians, while the supermajor is locked in an arbitration procedure with Exxon regarding Exxon’s right of first refusal for Hess’s stake in the huge oil projects offshore Guyana.  

Exxon claims it has the right of first refusal (ROFR) to acquire the stake of Hess Corp in the Stabroek block, from which Exxon and its current partners pump more than 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from several projects.

Chevron, for its part, claims the ROFR doesn’t apply to mergers and to this case.

“Chevron and Hess believe that ExxonMobil’s and CNOOC’s asserted claims are without merit,” Chevron said in an SEC filing, which cites a letter to shareholders by Hess.

“If the arbitration does not result in a confirmation that the Stabroek ROFR is inapplicable to the merger, and if Chevron, Hess, Exxon and/or CNOOC do not otherwise agree upon an acceptable resolution, then there would be a failure of a closing condition under the merger agreement, in which case the merger would not close,” the filing says.

In March, the board of directors of Hess unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the merger with Chevron.

But several Hess shareholders have already said they would abstain in today’s vote, which may not push it through the 50% threshold required for approval. 

Several investors have also called for a delay of the vote, hoping to get a better offer, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shareholders owning some 40% of all Hess shares were considering abstaining from today’s vote, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters last week. These investors believe the finalization of the deal now would not allow them to get better offers for their shares later.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Surge as Summer Driving Season Heats Up

Next Post

Gasoline Prices Surge as Summer Driving Season Heats Up

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com