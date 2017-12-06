India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 55.91 -0.05 -0.09%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.25 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.872 -0.050 -1.71%
Mars US 9 hours 58.16 -1.71 -2.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
Urals 1 day 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.24 -0.18 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.872 -0.050 -1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.38 +0.70 +1.17%
Murban 1 day 62.93 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 1 day 58.81 -1.12 -1.87%
Basra Light 1 day 57.15 -1.18 -2.02%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.05 -1.08 -1.71%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Girassol 1 day 61.61 -1.13 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 54 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 54 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 54 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 54 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.25 -1.75 -3.24%
Giddings 1 day 46.00 -1.75 -3.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.05 -0.96 -1.50%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.15 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 8 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 9 hours U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 12 hours China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 13 hours Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 15 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 16 hours South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 1 day Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 1 day API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 2 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 2 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 2 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 2 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 2 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 2 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 2 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 3 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 3 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 3 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 5 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 5 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 5 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 6 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 6 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 6 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 6 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 7 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 7 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 7 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 7 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 7 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 7 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 7 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 7 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 7 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List

Breaking News:

India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables

The Man Behind The Oil Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Rally

While the extension of the…

The Hottest Tech Sector In 2018

The Hottest Tech Sector In 2018

Big Data has evolved beyond…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 06, 2017, 10:00 PM CST Green

Indian Oil, its namesake country’s largest refiner, is preparing to diversify into green energy as New Delhi expands its plans to abandon fossil fuels in the coming years, according to emerging reports.

Existing refinery expansion plans will remain flexible to allow for cancellations, provided oil demand falls faster than anticipated, chairman Sanjiv Singh said in an interview this week.

Renewable energies are taking up larger share of the country’s energy mix, but the refining company plans on being relevant even after the end of oil.

“A lot of research going on in alternate fuels and alternate modes of transportation are funded by companies in the oil and gas business. It is a process in which all of us are involved,” said Singh. “Today, we talk about a demand estimate of about 450 million tonnes of refinery products by 2040. Probably as the time goes by, we will have to see whether all these predictions, which are based on several assumptions and parameters, are on the same predicted levels or need some correction. Accordingly, the (planned) refining capacity will also be adjusted if need be,” said Singh.

Singh’s counterparts in other Indian energy companies have similar views on the evolving nature of refiners’ core competency. Indian Oil’s other focus has been on increasing the market penetration of CNG-fueled personal and commercial vehicles, as well as building electric charging stations along major highways.

 “Companies need to have a strategy in place to mitigate risk (from the changing energy mix). Opening charging stations will help in this regard. However, electric mobility may gain currency only over several years due to its present constraints about availability of charging points, cost of battery and the range of distance that can be covered per charging,” said K. Ravichandran, senior vice-president, group head-corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

Next Post

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com