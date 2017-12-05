Oil Markets Calm After OPEC Storm

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.44 -0.18 -0.31%
Brent Crude 26 mins 62.86 +0.41 +0.66%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 24 mins 59.87 +0.10 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
Urals 17 hours 60.68 -0.28 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.42 -0.98 -1.80%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.68 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 17 hours 62.28 -0.95 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.93 -0.09 -0.15%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.33 +0.45 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 17 hours 62.74 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 53 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 53 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 53 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 53 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.01 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.57 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.07 +0.15 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.92 -0.89 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 hours Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 3 hours Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 3 hours API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 4 hours Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 5 hours South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 7 hours China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 7 hours Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 14 hours OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 19 hours Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 23 hours Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 1 day Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 1 day China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 1 day Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 1 day Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 4 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 4 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 4 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 4 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 4 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 5 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 5 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 5 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 5 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 5 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 5 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 5 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 6 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 6 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 6 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 6 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 6 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 6 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 6 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 6 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 7 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 7 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 7 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Alt Text

The Problem With U.S. Public Utility Regulation

As United States public utilities…

Alt Text

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

Only 1 billion miles away…

Alt Text

Does OPEC Need An Exit Strategy?

While the OPEC production cut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Markets Calm After OPEC Storm

By Tom Kool - Dec 05, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Fire

Oil prices retreated slightly at the beginning of the week as the excitement from the OPEC meeting faded, though sentiment remained bullish in the markets.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- Natural gas production in the Appalachia region (which includes the Marcellus and Utica shales) has increased by more than 14 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) since 2012. That growth has been the main driver behind the growth in total U.S. gas output.

- From January through October 2017, total natural gas output from the Appalachia region averaged 23.8 Bcf/d.

- Gas output per rig from new wells also shot up in the region over the past few years. Since 2012, average monthly output per rig for new wells increased by 10.8 Mcf/d since 2012, much higher than any other region in the country.

Market Movers

• ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is considering investments in offshore oil and gas in Egypt, according to Reuters.

• CNPC said it discovered a new oil field in the Juggar Basin in northwestern China.

A long list of energy stocks surged on Friday after the OPEC deal was announced. Some of the largest gainers were smaller U.S.-based shale drillers, including SM Energy (NYSE: SM), QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP), and Sanchez Energy (NYSE: SN), among others.

Tuesday December 5, 2017

Oil prices fell back a bit on Monday as the dust from the OPEC meeting settled. Hedge funds and other money managers still have an enormously bullish positioning, which will leave open the opportunity for profit-taking. “A lack of any significant bullishness in the weekend let the bears regain control they were looking for,” Donald Morton, senior vice president at Herbert J. Sims & Co., told the Wall Street Journal.

New Study: flaw in data means EIA overestimated shale growth. Researchers at MIT have discovered a flaw in the EIA’s official forecast, which might mean that the agency is vastly overstating the potential growth of oil and gas production. “The EIA is assuming that productivity of individual wells will continue to rise as a result of improvements in technology,” said Justin B. Montgomery, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of the study’s authors, according to Bloomberg. “This compounds year after year, like interest, so the further out in the future the wells are drilled, the more that they are being overestimated.” The EIA has assumed technology has been behind much of the growth of shale, but the MIT researchers said recent growth is more due to the fact that low prices have forced drillers to focus only on the sweet spots. “When that’s all played out, they’re going to have to go to the tier-two acreage, which isn’t going to be as productive,” Dave Yoxtheimer, a hydrogeologist at Penn State, told Bloomberg. The conclusion from the MIT report is that total U.S. oil and natural gas production could undershoot EIA forecasts by 10 percent by 2020, a disparity that widens in subsequent years.

Related: China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash

OPEC: We’ll discuss exit strategy in June. Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on Monday that the group will have a better sense of what they will do next by June. “[W]e think that the outlook for when we will hit the balanced market will be clearer in June, and we will start thinking of what do we do in 2019,” he said. However, he also said that the expectation was that “we will not alter our course in the second half of the year.” When asked about the possibility of tightening the market too much, al-Falih dismissed those claims. “We have close to 2 million barrels (per day, bpd) of spare capacity so our ability to bring back production in case of need for global supply security goes beyond the amount of cuts we have made,” Falih said. “There will be plenty of supply to respond to any need in the market.”

OPEC production fell 80,000 bpd in November. A Bloomberg survey estimates that total OPEC production declined by 80,000 bpd in November compared to a month earlier, dropping to a six-month low. Output stood at 32.47 million barrels per day, the lowest total since May. Much of the decline was the result of a 100,000-bpd decline from Angola, due to field maintenance.

Goldman hikes oil price forecast. Goldman Sachs boosted its oil price forecast following the OPEC meeting, citing stronger commitment from the cartel than expected. The investment bank said that it expects crude prices to gain 9 percent over the next year. Still, Goldman said U.S. shale will add new supply. “We continue to find OPEC’s assessment of the supply response to higher prices as too conservative, especially for shale,” Goldman analysts wrote in a December 4 note. “We believe evidence of this response, with higher shale drilling activity and production in coming months, will play an important role in avoiding a policy overshoot from OPEC.”

Shale drillers not ratcheting up drilling in response to OPEC. Some of the largest U.S. shale drillers have not signaled any intention to aggressively drill after OPEC decided to extend their cuts through the end of 2018. The shift from growth-at-all-costs to a focus on profits and shareholder returns seems to be genuine, at least for a few companies. Bloomberg profiled several prominent shale drillers, including Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE), and Newfield Exploration (NYSE: NFX), and the general reaction was that the shale executives would maintain a focus on cash flow.  Related: The UAE Plans The Last Few Decades Of Its Oil Game

Citi: Commodities bullish in 2018. Citi says that there is a lot to like about commodities next year, with demand growing robustly into 2019. China remains a wildcard, with the possibility of slower growth. However, the campaign by the Chinese government to cut down on pollution and overcapacity will also keep supply tight. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has increased almost 10 percent since the second half of June. “Both year-to-date commodity performance and expected higher global growth point to potentially tighter balances across many commodities,” Citi analysts wrote in an annual report. “But uncertainties about China’s ‘New Economy’ and the lingering impacts of its commodity intensive ‘Old Economy’ create bumps in the road ahead.”

Statoil greenlights Arctic project after cutting costs. Statoil (NYSE: STO) decided to move forward with the Johan Castberg drilling project after slashing the estimated costs of the project in half, from 100 billion kroner to just 49 billion kroner (USD$6 billion). The offshore project in the Barents Sea is expected to begin production in 2022, and it is the world’s largest oil project to receive the go-ahead this year. It is estimated to hold 450 million to 650 million barrels. The decision comes after a disappointing year for Statoil, which drilled some wells in the Barents Sea that turned out to be non-commercial. The greenlight for Johan Castberg is a sign that the Norwegian driller is not giving up on the Arctic.

Rosneft piles on debt. Rosneft has accrued more than $17 billion worth of debt this year, the largest annual total for the company on record and more than the past two years combined, according to Bloomberg. The fresh debt will help refinance old debt while also investing in new drilling. Because of U.S. sanctions, Rosneft has had to turn to domestic banks and investors.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Hottest Tech Sector In 2018

Next Post

Higher Oil Prices Widen U.S. Trade Deficit
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com