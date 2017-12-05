China Set To Become More Dependent On Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.44 -0.18 -0.31%
Brent Crude 26 mins 62.86 +0.41 +0.66%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 24 mins 59.87 +0.10 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
Urals 17 hours 60.68 -0.28 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.42 -0.98 -1.80%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.68 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 17 hours 62.28 -0.95 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.93 -0.09 -0.15%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.33 +0.45 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 17 hours 62.74 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 53 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 53 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 53 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 53 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.01 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.57 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.07 +0.15 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.92 -0.89 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 hours Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 3 hours Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 3 hours API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 4 hours Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 5 hours South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 7 hours China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 7 hours Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 14 hours OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 19 hours Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 23 hours Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 1 day Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 1 day China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 1 day Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 1 day Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 4 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 4 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 4 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 4 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 4 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 5 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 5 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 5 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 5 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 5 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 5 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 5 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 6 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 6 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 6 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 6 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 6 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 6 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 6 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 6 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 7 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 7 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 7 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Alt Text

Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?

A new MIT study suggests…

Alt Text

The UAE Plans The Last Few Decades Of Its Oil Game

An investment boost in foreign…

Alt Text

Is Trouble Brewing In The Permian?

While a majority of forecasts…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Set To Become More Dependent On Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 05, 2017, 4:00 PM CST China

The pace of China’s oil imports growth is one of the most closely watched indicators in the industry—a gauge of the country’s huge appetite for oil and the impact it has on global oil trade and prices.

China is importing increasing volumes of oil not only because of demand growth, but also because its domestic oil production is declining as large ageing fields mature and as companies cut production from higher-cost fields amid the lower-for-longer oil prices. Thus, Chinese dependence on crude oil imports is continuously rising and is set to further grow in the foreseeable future.

Last year, China met 64.4 percent of its crude oil demand with imports, due to high production costs at home and favorable international prices resulting from the global glut. This was a 3.8-percent increase compared to 2015, and the level of dependency was set to increase further this year.

According to an overview by the U.S. Department of Commerce from July this year, China’s oil import reliance exceeded 65.6 percent in 2016 and is forecast to rise to 80 percent by 2030. By 2020, Chinese consumption of crude oil is expected at 12 million bpd. At the same time, PetroChina, Sinopec, and CNOOC have reduced production from their higher-cost fields in China because they have been unable to compete at oil prices below $50 a barrel. Consequently, domestic oil production fell by 6.9 percent to 3.98 million bpd in 2016, the lower oil prices prompting China to fill its strategic petroleum reserve by importing more, and cheaper, foreign crude oil. 

Related: The Geopolitical Video Game 

This year, Chinese oil production has further dropped by 4.1 percent between January and October, Michael Lelyveld writes in an analysis in Radio Free Asia. In October alone, China’s crude oil production fell to below 3.8 million bpd.

At the same time, imports are rising and will continue to rise. This year, Chinese oil import reliance is expected to hit 69 percent. According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2017, China’s oil import dependence will rise to 80 percent by 2040, Lelyveld writes.

China is ramping up oil and gas exploration efforts and plans to develop unconventional resources in a bid to ease its reliance on oil and gas imports, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, quoting a research center at the Ministry of Land and Resources.

By 2035, China will “likely to keep the dependence rates on oil, gas imports within 70 percent and 50 percent, respectively,” according to the research center.

“The notion that they might somehow suddenly increase domestic oil production seems extremely implausible,” Mikkal Herberg, energy security research director at Seattle-based National Bureau of Asian Research, told Radio Free Asia.  

“Even if they can keep it flat, they’re still headed toward 80-percent import dependence,” Herberg noted.

That’s also roughly the estimate in the BP Energy Outlook 2017, according to which China’s oil import dependence will rise to 79 percent in 2035 from 61 percent in 2015. In fossil fuels production, a 146-percent surge in gas production and 1-percent coal production growth are expected to more than offset a 13-percent decline in oil production through 2035. Related: OPEC’s Latest Agreement May Not Stabilize Oil Prices

In the World Energy Outlook 2017, the IEA estimated that Chinese net imports of oil will reach 13 million bpd in 2040.

“But stringent fuel-efficiency measures for cars and trucks, and a shift which sees one-in-four cars being electric by 2040, means that China is no longer the main driving force behind global oil use – demand growth is larger in India post-2025,” the IEA said.

“China’s choices will play a huge role in determining global trends, and could spark a faster clean energy transition,” the Paris-based agency said, noting that “When China changes, everything changes.”

In Chinese domestic oil production and its import dependence, the trend is that production is on the decline and oil import reliance in on the rise.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The One Indicator OPEC Must Watch

Next Post

Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com