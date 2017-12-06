Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.13 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.43 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 58.16 -1.71 -2.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
Urals 20 hours 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.24 -0.18 -0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.38 +0.70 +1.17%
Murban 20 hours 62.93 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.81 -1.12 -1.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 57.15 -1.18 -2.02%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.05 -1.08 -1.71%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Girassol 20 hours 61.61 -1.13 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 54 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 54 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 54 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 54 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.25 -1.75 -3.24%
Giddings 20 hours 46.00 -1.75 -3.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.05 -0.96 -1.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.15 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 4 hours U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 hours China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 8 hours Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 9 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 11 hours South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 1 day Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 1 day API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 1 day Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 1 day South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 1 day China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 1 day Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 2 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 2 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 2 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 2 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 2 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 5 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 5 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 5 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 5 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 6 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 6 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 6 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 6 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 6 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 6 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 6 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 7 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 7 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 7 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 7 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 7 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 7 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal

Breaking News:

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

The Drastic Drop Off In U.S. Oil Imports

The Drastic Drop Off In U.S. Oil Imports

Following the agreement of an…

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate

Cargo transport companies have begun…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 06, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Pipeline

Protestors urging Wells Fargo to divest from oil pipeline projects forced a commercial banking location in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to shut down on Wednesday, according to a local report.

"Wells Fargo funds these oil companies, they fund the oil pipeline, which shot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters last year," disabled veteran and protestor Jessie Campbell said, regarding the top bank’s involvement with the Dakota Access pipeline, which had numerous financial backers.

Campbell had locked herself to a table in the lobby of the Minnesota Wells Fargo branch, forcing the location to shut down as law enforcement and bank officials negotiated with her. Twenty minutes later, she was allowed to leave. Campbell was not arrested.

A dozen or so other protestors joined Campbell outside to remonstrate against Wells Fargo’s financing of the $3.8 billion pipeline, which has served as the whipping post for the growing anti-pipeline movement. The date was chosen as it marks the one-year anniversary of the veterans’ arrival at Standing Rock—the origination point of the hard-fought and rather ugly battle between Standing Rock Sioux tribe, the Army Corp of Engineers, and Energy Transfer Partners over DAPL.

Related: Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

"This day, Dec. 5, has significance for me," Campbell said in a written statement to the bank manager. "I am a combat vet, and as such, I was horrified to see our government allow a private corporation (Tiger Swan) to use militarized forces on peaceful civilians at Standing Rock, N.D."

The 470,000-bpd pipeline started carrying crude in May, and according to a district court judge’s latest ruling, will continue to do so at least until next April, while the Army Corps conducts its review of  a permit that was issued shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com