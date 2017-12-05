Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.44 -0.18 -0.31%
Brent Crude 26 mins 62.86 +0.41 +0.66%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 24 mins 59.87 +0.10 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
Urals 17 hours 60.68 -0.28 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.42 -0.98 -1.80%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.912 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 59.68 -0.90 -1.49%
Murban 17 hours 62.28 -0.95 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.93 -0.09 -0.15%
Basra Light 17 hours 58.33 +0.45 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.13 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 17 hours 62.74 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.46 +0.40 +0.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 53 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 53 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 53 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 53 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 53 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 53 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.13 -0.87 -1.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.01 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.57 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.52 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.07 +0.15 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.92 -0.89 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 2 hours Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 3 hours Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 3 hours API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 4 hours Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 5 hours South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 7 hours China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 7 hours Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 14 hours OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 19 hours Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 23 hours Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 1 day Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 1 day China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 1 day Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 1 day Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 4 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 4 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 4 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 4 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 4 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 5 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 5 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 5 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 5 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 5 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 5 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 5 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 6 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 6 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 6 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 6 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 6 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 6 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 6 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 6 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 7 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 7 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 7 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Alt Text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil major Statoil has surprised…

Alt Text

Is Texas Poised For A Sharp Rise In Output?

Texas oil and gas production…

Alt Text

OPEC Extension Sends Oil Prices Soaring

While the initial reaction of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is The EIA Overestimating The U.S. Shale Boom?

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 05, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Permian

The American shale boom may be overstated by the U.S. Energy Department, according to a new MIT study that suggests the agency may be over-attributing a rise in shale drilling to technological advances.

“The EIA is assuming that productivity of individual wells will continue to rise as a result of improvements in technology,” MIT researcher Justin B. Montgomery told World Oil. “This compounds year after year, like interest, so the further out in the future the wells are drilled, the more that they are being overestimated.”

Instead, lukewarm oil prices have forced oil majors to drill only in easy-to-access areas, located mostly in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins in Texas, and the Bakken formation in North Dakota. This has led to an exaggerated increase in the number of active wells, and a hyperbolized narrative of growth in the shale industry, the study says.

“The same forecasting methods are used in other plays in the U.S., and the same dynamic is likely to be present,” Montgomery added.

Margaret Coleman, the Energy Information Administration’s chief of oil, gas and biofuels exploration and production analysis, said the “study raised valid points” and offered insights for more accurate analysis of domestic fossil fuel forecasting. Part of the blame can be attributed to an information gap in data available to the EIA team, she added.

Many shale wells lack key pieces of data tracked down by the MIT team, meaning EIA projections over-emphasized geological and capital assumptions as well as technological developments to estimate the shale industry’s growth. Of course, there have been some advances in drill head technology, mapping software, and hydraulic fracking, but that is just one part of the puzzle.

Related: Fear Will Drive Oil Prices Higher In 2018

“It’s really hard to bet against the ability of the industry to improve and get more out of the rock,” Manuj Nikhanj, co-CEO of RS Energy Group, told World Oil. Three years of oil prices have forced oil and gas majors worldwide to get creative to lower costs and avoid bankruptcies. Mass firings and empty offices pushed multinationals to operate on a leaner human resources diet, utilizing robots and merging job descriptions to keep the companies functional.

But the U.S. shale boom’s story is different. Its initial crash correlated deeply with the 2014 price burst, but its rise continued despite efforts by the global oil producing community to curb international output to battle a glut. A barrel price in the $40–$50 range still gave shale producers enough cushion to drill, even as foreign producers with expensive offshore and onshore operations struggled.

Output in the Bakken tripled from 2012 to mid-2015, the MIT data shows. But this boost related to oil major’s systematic abandonment of tough-to-drill spots in favor of more lucrative acreage. American shale companies were not allowed to export their crude prior to 2016. This meant that oil output from the U.S. was not directly contributing to the global oversupply. Still, the new production boosted inventories and lowered the size and frequency of crude orders by American refineries. Soon, the low-hanging fruit will have been picked.

“There certainly could be some validity to getting a rosier forecast because right now, the industry is working sweet spots,” Penn State hydrogeologist Dave Yoxtheimer said. “When that’s all played out, they’re going to have to go to the tier-two acreage, which isn’t going to be as productive.”

The slowdown has already begun in the Northeast’s Marcellus basin and in the Permian. Wells in the two prime shale drilling sites have lost between 10 to 20 percent of their output since a peak last fall, but barrel prices have been riding an upward trajectory for most of 2017, meaning the last resort “tier-two” acreage could remain profitable for at least the next couple of years.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Set To Become More Dependent On Oil Imports
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com