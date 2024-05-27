Indian Oil Demand Grows Despite Higher Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.22 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.64 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.41 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.509 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 43 mins 2.499 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 43 mins 2.499 +0.015 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 909 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 362 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 3 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Experts have predicted that positive…

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

Soaring demand for copper in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Indian Oil Demand Grows Despite Higher Prices

By Irina Slav - May 27, 2024, 3:58 AM CDT

India’s crude oil demand has been growing this year despite consistently higher prices, suggesting that it is more resilient to price rises than some expected.

This is according to a Petroleum Economist report, citing data that showed an increase and analyst projections that suggest demand in the world’s second-biggest importer of oil is set for growth throughout the year. In order for demand to stop growing, prices would need to go much higher, the report suggested.

The report confirms an earlier forecast by the International Energy Agency that said in February that India is set to become the biggest driver of oil demand growth in the world.

“India was already the world’s second-largest crude oil net importer in 2023, having boosted imports by 36% over the past decade to 4.6 mb/d to meet rising refinery intake,” the IEA wrote in the report. It added that imports of crude are set to grow further in the coming years, hitting 5.8 million barrels daily by 2030.

Total demand for oil by that year was seen reaching 6.6 million barrels daily, an increase from 5.5 million barrels daily last year.

"India will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between now and 2030, while growth in developed economies and China initially slows and then subsequently goes into reverse in our outlook," the IEA said.

This strong growth in crude oil demand in India prompted Investing.com to suggest this week that it may delay the peak in global oil demand beyond 2030. The peak-by-2030 scenario was presented by the IEA again last year.

Yet with India’s economy on a strong growth trajectory, some expect the resulting increase in demand for things such as plastics, cars, and overall travel to continue driving global oil demand higher for longer than the next four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Plans to Boost Oil Output to 4 Million Barrels Per Day

Next Post

Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com