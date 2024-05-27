Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.26 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.67 +0.55 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.80 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.515 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 52 mins 2.499 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 52 mins 2.499 +0.015 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 909 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 362 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 4 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

WTI crude oil traded below…

The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

The US is heavily investing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Higher Spot LNG Prices Could Soften Asian Imports This Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 27, 2024, 5:09 AM CDT

While Asia’s LNG imports in May are set to exceed prior-year levels, purchases in price-sensitive buyers in South and Southeast Asia could soften going forward as the average spot prices in the continent rallied to a five-month high last week.

Overall, LNG imports into the world’s top importing region, Asia, are on track to hit 23.61 million metric tons in May, slightly up from 23.23 million tons in April and noticeably higher than the 20.75 million tons imported in May last year, per data from commodity analysts Kpler cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell on Monday.

India has shown strong LNG imports in the past weeks, while the biggest buyers – China, Japan, and South Korea – are all set to import lower volumes in May than they did in April, according to the Kpler data.

India and another importer in South Asia, Pakistan, are on track to boost their LNG imports this month compared to April.

However, the cargoes arriving in May have likely been contracted in March or April, when Asia’s LNG prices were not rallying as much as they are now.

The average spot price for the front-month delivery into North Asia jumped from around $8.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at the end of February – the lowest in nearly three years – to over $12 per MMBtu last week—the highest price in more than five months.

Earlier in May, heat waves in some parts of Asia – including India – and forecasts of above-average temperatures in Southeast Asia and China in the coming weeks prompted more spot LNG buying, which has raised the spot prices in Asia to the highest level since early January. An ongoing heatwave in India, Vietnam, and other countries in south and Southeast Asia have prompted higher demand for spot LNG cargoes from utilities.

Last week, the spot LNG price hit $12.30 per MMBtu, the highest level since the middle of December 2023, and a jump from $10.90/MMBtu in the week to May 17.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally in prices could now prompt price-sensitive buyers such as India and Pakistan to scale back imports in the coming months as they could be wary of contracting supply at the current prices.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian Oil Demand Grows Despite Higher Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com