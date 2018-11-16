India Looks To Sell $2 Billion Stake In State Held Oil Majors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.75 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.179 +0.141 +3.49%
Mars US 20 hours 60.51 +0.16 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
Urals 2 days 64.53 +0.09 +0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.58 +0.23 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.179 +0.141 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.10 +1.03 +1.58%
Murban 2 days 67.98 +0.88 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.83 +0.85 +1.42%
Basra Light 2 days 66.75 +1.04 +1.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.46 +0.91 +1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 66.80 +0.85 +1.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 24.69 +0.05 +0.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.68 +0.03 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.68 +0.43 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 56.78 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.43 +0.03 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.18 +0.43 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 25.93 +0.18 +0.70%
Central Alberta 2 days 17.68 -0.57 -3.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.33 +0.77 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.41 +0.21 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.91 +0.21 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.66 +0.21 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Nov 16, 2018, 12:00 PM CST India oil storage

The Indian government is eyeing proceeds of more than US$2 billion from the sale of parts of its stakes in three of the biggest oil companies in the country: ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, and Oil India Ltd, the Economic Times reports, citing unnamed sources and noting that the stake sale is part of an ongoing divestment program.

New Delhi could sell 5 percent from its majority holding in ONGC, a 3-percent stake in Indian Oil Corp, and as much as 10 percent in Oil India Ltd. The offers could be announced as soon as next month, the sources told the Economic Times.

Earlier this month, unnamed source told the Economic Times that the government was mulling over the sale of almost 150 small oil and gas fields in the country to private local and international oil companies as part of efforts to spur local production and government revenues. This was the second attempt to auction off fields operated by local state companies to other players. The first, focusing on fields owned and operated by ONGC failed as the company strongly opposed the government’s plan.

Related: Are Solid State Batteries The Key To Mass EV Adoption?

New Delhi has set itself a divestment target of US$13.93 billion (1 trillion rupee) for the current fiscal year that ends next March. This is a record amount and the oil industry is a natural target for the divestments. Earlier this year, the government asked ONGC to list its international arm, ONGC Videsh, which owns participating interests in 41 oil and gas assets in 20 countries.

In one of its latest overseas acquisitions, ONGC Videsh led an Indian consortium of ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petro Resources, which signed in February this year a deal to buy 10 percent in the Lower Zakum Concession offshore Abu Dhabi—the first time that Indian oil and gas firms have been given a stake in the development of Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources.

The company, however, opposed the move, saying that now was not the right time for going public. A much better time to list would be in 2022, when a couple of big gas fields in Iran and Mozambique begin production, the Economic Times quoted a company executive as saying in September.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

