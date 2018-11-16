Presidential Hopeful Says Niger Delta Could Keep ‘All Oil Revenues’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.75 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.179 +0.141 +3.49%
Mars US 20 hours 60.51 +0.16 +0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
Urals 2 days 64.53 +0.09 +0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.58 +0.23 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.179 +0.141 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.10 +1.03 +1.58%
Murban 2 days 67.98 +0.88 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.83 +0.85 +1.42%
Basra Light 2 days 66.75 +1.04 +1.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.46 +0.91 +1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.99 +0.86 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 66.80 +0.85 +1.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 24.69 +0.05 +0.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.68 +0.03 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.68 +0.43 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 56.78 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 21.43 +0.03 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.18 +0.43 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 25.93 +0.18 +0.70%
Central Alberta 2 days 17.68 -0.57 -3.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.33 +0.77 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.41 +0.21 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.21 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.91 +0.21 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.66 +0.21 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 7 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 13 minutes Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 hours Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 7 hours UK Power and loss of power stations
  • 6 hours I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 5 hours Anyone holding Nvidia stock?
  • 5 hours Pence says South China Sea Doesn't Belong To Any One Nation
  • 21 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 19 hours At U.N. climate talks, US Administration Plans Sideshow On Coal
  • 3 mins Germany Discusses Lifting Ban on Deporting Syrians
  • 5 hours China Claims To Have Successfully Developed a Quantum Radar That Can Detect 'Invisible' Fighter Jets
  • 19 hours OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 22 hours Good Sign for US Farmers: Soybean Prices Signals US-China Trade Deal Progress
  • 14 hours A Sane Take on Nord Stream 2
  • 1 day what's up with NG?

Breaking News:

India Looks To Sell $2 Billion Stake In State Held Oil Majors

The Future Of Mexico’s Energy Industry Is In The Air

The Future Of Mexico’s Energy Industry Is In The Air

Mexico’s president-elect has not stated…

New Tech Could Save Big Oil $7 Billion Per Year

New Tech Could Save Big Oil $7 Billion Per Year

The upstream sector could save…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Presidential Hopeful Says Niger Delta Could Keep ‘All Oil Revenues’

By Irina Slav - Nov 16, 2018, 10:30 AM CST Niger Delta forces

A presidential candidate from the People’s Democratic Party has said the Niger Delta communities could keep all of the revenues the oil-rich province produces. In an interview with the Africa Report, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar suggested a sharing scheme might still be better for everyone.

“States can get more because in the First Republic, the regions had 50/50,” he said, “I don’t mind giving even 100% […], but I would tax those states to maintain the federal government.”

In response to a question whether he was willing to give the oil-producing states total control over their resources, Abubakar tapped into his freedom-giving enthusiasm to explain that complete control over oil revenues by provinces was not advisable at the moment.

“Even during the First Republic there was this derivation sharing between revenues and resour­ces, or between the regions and the federal government. So I think we could have a middle course,” Abubakar said.

Nigerians are voting for a new government in February 2019. The incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, will be seeking re-election and Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the biggest opposition party. Naturally, the oil card will be a popular one as the Niger Delta remains one of the poorest regions in the West African country.

The Buhari government has been quite active in the last couple of years in trying to reconcile with the local communities, if only for perfectly pragmatic reasons: pipeline vandalism and bombings were rife in the region. Now things have calmed down: there haven’t been bombings for months.

Yet whatever terms the Buhari negotiated with militant groups and community leaders in the Delta will likely have to be renegotiated if another party wins in February. According to some observers, Abubakar would be the biggest threat for Buhari’s second term. Abubakar’s playing the oil card with 100 percent control for Delta communities is hardly surprising but as so often happens with populist promises, they tend to turn against those who make them. In Nigeria’s case, this could lead to violence in the Delta again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Resumes Kirkuk Oil Exports A Year After Halt

Next Post

India Looks To Sell $2 Billion Stake In State Held Oil Majors

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

 Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Crude Build Halts Oil Price Recovery

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 Alt text

Europe’s Gas Game Just Took A Wild Twist
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->