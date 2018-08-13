India Launches $14B Oil, Gas Bid Round

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.32 -0.31 -0.46%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.77 -0.04 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Mars US 3 days 67.58 +0.67 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
Urals 4 days 69.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.64 +1.85 +2.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.15 -2.80 -3.84%
Murban 4 days 73.00 -2.80 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.17 -0.38 -0.56%
Basra Light 4 days 72.58 +0.73 +1.02%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.42 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Girassol 4 days 72.38 +0.57 +0.79%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.30 -0.61 -1.49%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.13 +2.82 +8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.63 +0.82 +1.29%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.88 +0.82 +1.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.63 -1.88 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.63 -3.18 -5.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.63 +0.82 +1.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.63 -1.18 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +1.00 +1.58%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.58 +0.82 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.08 +0.82 +1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.14 +0.82 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 11 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 hour Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 1 hour WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 2 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 1 hour Saudi Production Cut or Demand Drop?
  • 1 hour Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 1 min Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2
  • 5 hours They are serious: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in will meet for a third summit in Pyongyang next month
  • 1 hour Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 16 hours Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 16 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 2 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 8 hours U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in June for First Time in Four Months
  • 21 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse

Breaking News:

PetroChina Mulls Suspension Of U.S. LNG Imports This Winter

IEA: The World Needs More Diverse Cobalt Sources

IEA: The World Needs More Diverse Cobalt Sources

The International Energy Agency reported…

The Oil Bulls Are Back

The Oil Bulls Are Back

Oil markets had a bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India Launches $14B Oil, Gas Bid Round

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT India

India has launched the second round of bidding for small discovered fields, estimated to contain as much as US$14 billion (1 trillion Indian rupees) worth of oil and gas reserves.

The Indian government has launched the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Bid Round-II, offering 25 contract areas for international competitive bidding. The 25 contract areas contain a total of 59 oil and gas fields in this second round under the DSF policy, following a first competitive round in 2016.

The government has set the deadline for filing of the bids for December 18, 2018.

The signing of contracts with the successful bidders for the 59 discovered small oil and gas fields in the 25 contract areas is likely to take place in January next year, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum said.

Encouraged by the success of the first such round of competitive bidding for small discovered fields, India hopes to attract “massive interest” from the oil and gas industry, especially from private operators, because the government is offering larger field areas in already-producing basins, Indian Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan, said, commenting on the launch of the bid round.

India aims to raise its domestic oil and gas production and possibly cut its massive crude oil import bill as its oil demand is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. Currently, Indian imports around 80 percent of the crude oil it consumes.

Related: Saudi Crackdown On Canada Could Backfire

The second discovered small fields bid round doesn’t require previous technical experience for bidders, allows for easy entry of investors as well as investor-friendly policy, according to India’s petroleum ministry.

There will be a single license issued for all types of oil and gas resources that operators want to pursue in the areas they will have won. Other incentives include no signature bonuses, full pricing and marketing freedom, and reduced royalty rates for shallow water reserves compared to the first DSF-I bid round.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shia Militia Smuggles Oil From Kurdistan To Iran: Iraqi MP

Next Post

PetroChina Mulls Suspension Of U.S. LNG Imports This Winter

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com