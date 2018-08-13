PetroChina Mulls Suspension Of U.S. LNG Imports This Winter

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.54 +0.34 +0.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.94 +0.33 +0.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Mars US 5 hours 67.30 -0.28 -0.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
Urals 22 hours 69.58 +0.31 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.64 +1.85 +2.95%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 71.09 +0.94 +1.34%
Murban 22 hours 74.49 +1.49 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.80 +0.63 +0.94%
Basra Light 22 hours 73.31 +0.73 +1.01%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 72.24 +0.82 +1.15%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Girassol 22 hours 73.20 +0.82 +1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.13 +2.82 +8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.63 +0.82 +1.29%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.88 +0.82 +1.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.63 -1.88 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.63 -3.18 -5.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.63 +0.82 +1.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.63 -1.18 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 63.50 -0.75 -1.17%
Giddings 22 hours 57.25 -0.75 -1.29%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 61.15 -0.43 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.10 -0.43 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.10 -0.43 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 63.65 -0.43 -0.67%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.14 +0.82 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 14 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 18 minutes California Solar Mandate Based on False Facts
  • 10 mins Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 8 hours Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 4 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 8 hours Saudi Production Cut or Demand Drop?
  • 4 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 27 mins Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 12 hours They are serious: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in will meet for a third summit in Pyongyang next month
  • 9 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 6 hours Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2
  • 9 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 8 hours Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 37 mins Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth Estimate

Oil Falls Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Falls Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil prices traded close to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

PetroChina Mulls Suspension Of U.S. LNG Imports This Winter

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT gas flaring

PetroChina is mulling over a suspension of U.S. LNG cargo purchases on the spot market during the winter in a bid to avoid having to pay a higher price due to retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods, including LNG, Bloomberg reports, citing sources in the know.

The listed unit of state energy giant CNPC could either swap U.S. cargoes with other buyers in the region or seek alternative supplies, the sources said.

China slapped a 25-percent tariff on US$16 billion worth of U.S. goods and commodities—including LNG—in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by Washington. The tariffs enter into effect starting August 23 and there is already worry that this move could place an obstacle in the way of new U.S. LNG projects that have yet to be given the green light.

Since these projects cost billions, the companies behind them actively seek to secure funding for them by signing long-term purchase deals with the biggest LNG buyers in the world, which are led by Japan, but China is expected to overtake its neighbor soon.

Analysts cited by CNBC in August, when the latest tariffs were announced, said that the effect of the tariff shot exchange between Beijing and Washington will take several months to be felt, which could explain why PetroChina is considering a suspension of LNG imports from the United States in the winter.

Related: Lack Of Consolidation Harms Canada’s Oil Patch

U.S. LNG producers could find an alternative market in Europe as per assurances from the president of the European Commission that the EU will take in more U.S. liquefied gas, but some of the planned LNG production projects in the United States may be hanging by a thread because capital is in short supply.

LNG from the United States accounted for just 5.7 percent of China’s total LNG imports as of end-June. However, the bigger problem stemming from the trade war would be the financing of these future LNG plants that should boost the U.S. producers’ presence on the global LNG market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India Launches $14B Oil, Gas Bid Round

Next Post

OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth Estimate

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com