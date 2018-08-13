Shia Militia Smuggles Oil From Kurdistan To Iran: Iraqi MP

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.32 -0.31 -0.46%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.77 -0.04 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Mars US 3 days 67.58 +0.67 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
Urals 4 days 69.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.64 +1.85 +2.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 70.15 -2.80 -3.84%
Murban 4 days 73.00 -2.80 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.17 -0.38 -0.56%
Basra Light 4 days 72.58 +0.73 +1.02%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.42 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Girassol 4 days 72.38 +0.57 +0.79%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.30 -0.61 -1.49%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.13 +2.82 +8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.63 +0.82 +1.29%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.88 +0.82 +1.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.63 -1.88 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.63 -3.18 -5.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.63 +0.82 +1.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.63 -1.18 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +1.00 +1.58%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.58 +0.82 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.08 +0.82 +1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.14 +0.82 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 11 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 hour Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 1 hour WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 2 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 1 hour Saudi Production Cut or Demand Drop?
  • 1 hour Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 1 min Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2
  • 5 hours They are serious: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in will meet for a third summit in Pyongyang next month
  • 1 hour Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 16 hours Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 16 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 2 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 8 hours U.S. Trade Deficit Widened in June for First Time in Four Months
  • 21 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse

Breaking News:

PetroChina Mulls Suspension Of U.S. LNG Imports This Winter

What Would A Hard Brexit Mean For British Oil?

What Would A Hard Brexit Mean For British Oil?

Despite nearly 14 months of…

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

While much of the talk…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shia Militia Smuggles Oil From Kurdistan To Iran: Iraqi MP

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil storage

Iran-affiliated militia Hashd al-Shaabi is smuggling oil from the Kirkuk province in Iraq into Iran, a former Iraqi MP told media. Amira Zangana added that the group raided houses in the city of Kirkuk, looting money, jewelry, and sometimes even cars.

"The militias of Hashd al-Shaabi have occupied the oil fields in Kirkuk, and according to sources, they smuggle the oil to Iran through Sulaimaniya, and of course the October 16 traitors are also involved in this," Basnews quoted Zangana as saying.

The “traitors” are a group within the patriotic Union of Kurdistan, one of the biggest parties in the semi-autonomous region, who have been accused by other political entities of collaborating with the Baghdad forces that took control of Kirkuk and the oil fields around it in an offensive following an ill-fated independence referendum.

This is not the first report of oil smuggling by the Shia militia. In April this year, a Baghdad MP told Kurdish media that Hashd al-Shaabi was using the money it gets for the smuggled oil to strengthen its positions in Iraq while the government in Baghdad remains oblivious. The militias are responsible for ensuring the security of Kirkuk and surrounding areas and are using this position to illegally pump oil from the local fields and sell it in Iran.

But Hashd al-Shaabi is not the only one smuggling oil, it seems. Last year, a member of the Iraqi Integrity Commission, a body responsible for investigating corruption in state agencies, told local news outlet Rudaw that “Oil smuggling is a serious thing in Iraq. We’ve investigated many such cases with the ministry of oil and there’re political parties that carry out smuggling of crude oil.”

The official, Ardalan Nuraddin, went on to say that billions of dollars worth of crude had been smuggled from Iraq in the five years to 2017, with corruption rife in the oil ministry of OPEC’s second-largest producer, and the government is powerless to stop it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Top Australian Gas Distributor Accepts CK Infrastructure $9.45B Offer

Next Post

India Launches $14B Oil, Gas Bid Round

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Move To Lower Gasoline Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com