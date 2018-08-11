IEA: The World Needs More Diverse Cobalt Sources

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 21 hours 67.63 +0.82 +1.23%
Brent Crude 21 hours 72.81 +0.74 +1.03%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.944 -0.011 -0.37%
Mars US 21 hours 67.58 +0.67 +1.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.03 -0.18 -0.25%
Urals 2 days 69.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.56 +0.39 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.56 +0.39 +0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.79 -1.78 -2.76%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.944 -0.011 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.15 -2.80 -3.84%
Murban 2 days 73.00 -2.80 -3.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.17 -0.38 -0.56%
Basra Light 2 days 72.58 +0.73 +1.02%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.42 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.38 +0.52 +0.71%
Girassol 2 days 72.38 +0.57 +0.79%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.03 -0.18 -0.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 40.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 34.31 +2.87 +9.13%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.81 -0.13 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.06 -0.13 -0.19%
Sweet Crude 3 days 56.51 -0.13 -0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.81 -1.63 -3.11%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.81 -1.63 -3.11%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.81 -2.13 -3.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.81 -0.13 -0.21%
Central Alberta 3 days 54.81 -0.13 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.56 +0.39 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +1.00 +1.58%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.97 -2.24 -2.98%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.58 +0.82 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.53 +0.82 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.08 +0.82 +1.30%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.32 -0.13 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 12 minutes US Producer Prices Unchanged in July As Food, Gas Prices Slip, Restraining Inflation Pressures
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 2 hours Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 5 hours Iran Faces Water Crisis
  • 1 day A Heartfelt Message from an Anti-Pipeliner
  • 12 hours Fracking in California?
  • 6 hours Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 1 hour U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls
  • 1 day U.S. Forecasts 50% Cut in Iran Oil Sales, Missing Goal
  • 1 day Trump Wants Space Force by 2020
  • 1 day Saudi Vision 2030 meets hiccups
  • 11 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 day EU Threatens Sanctions on Companies That Give In to US on Iran Sanctions
  • 2 days Western Canada Select price continues to sink
  • 2 days Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 1 day Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 2 days California to mandate solar on new homes

Breaking News:

The Philippines Fight On Inflation: Sell Dirtier, Cheaper Oil

Alt Text

Carbon Capture Receives Support From Both Sides Of The Aisle

Climate change and energy policy…

Alt Text

Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

Japanese research have concluded tests…

Alt Text

3 Breakthrough Technologies Changing The Energy Sector

Technology and energy have always…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA: The World Needs More Diverse Cobalt Sources

By MINING.com - Aug 11, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT EV

The International Energy Agency released a report today where it states that having the Democratic Republic of Congo as the supplier of almost 60 per cent of the global production of cobalt is a risky business.

According to the IEA, the cobalt demand for EVs is expected to be over 25 times larger a decade from now if the world’s most developed economies comply with a promise they made last year at the Eighth Clean Energy Ministerial of a 30 per cent market share for electric vehicles in the total of all vehicles (except two-wheelers) by 2030. In this scenario, the number of electric cars on the road could be as high as 220 million.

(Click to enlarge)

Within that context, having almost a sole supplier of the blue mineral is not a good idea, the agency says. In the view of its experts, the situation is even worse if taking into account that China controls 90 per cent of the capacity to refine and process raw cobalt.

In the document, the International Energy Agency says that the demand for both cobalt and lithium is only going to grow, even if ongoing developments end up reducing the amounts of these minerals needed to produce batteries.

The agency’s forecast is based on results from a study carried out in 2017 that found that there was a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid cars roaming the world’s roads. To be exact, there were 3 million of these vehicles operating by the end of last year.

Related: Oil Falls Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Only in China, more than half a million cars were sold in 2017. In the U.S., sales amounted to 280,000 EVs. However, when it comes to market share, Nordic countries took the lead. In Norway, electric cars accounted for 39 per cent of new car sales while in Iceland, new EV sales were 12 per cent of the total and in Sweden they reached 6 per cent.

Germany and Japan also saw strong growth, with sales more than doubling in both countries from their 2016 levels, the IEA report states.

“The growth of EVs has largely been driven by government policy, including public procurement programmes, financial incentives reducing the cost of purchase of EVs, tightened fuel-economy standards and regulations on the emission of local pollutants, low- and zero-emission vehicle mandates and a variety of local measures, such as restrictions on the circulation of vehicles based on their pollutant emission performances,” the document reads.

The IEA study came out on the same day that the world’s biggest miner, BHP Billiton, announced it is advancing plans to add production of cobalt sulphate at its Nickel West operation in Western Australia, with the idea of boosting its exposure to the electric vehicle revolution.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

India’s Renewable Investments Near $20 Billion
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery
Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

 Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

 Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

 Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com