India Is Not Facing A Coal Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.50 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.58 +1.19 +1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.380 -0.185 -3.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.512 +0.038 +1.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.80 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.35 +1.05 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.75 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.45 +1.05 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.35 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.10 +0.80 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.40 +0.95 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.57 +1.39 +1.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 5 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 5 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 4 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 days This is why pipelines have bad press.

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Make Russia A Top Investor Pick

Gazprom Hikes Export Prices As EU Gas Crisis Deepens

Gazprom Hikes Export Prices As EU Gas Crisis Deepens

Ironically, for a gas-starved Europe,…

Coal Is Making A Comeback In Europe As Gas Prices Explode

Coal Is Making A Comeback In Europe As Gas Prices Explode

With coal demand increasing across…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Is Not Facing A Coal Shortage

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

India has enough coal to meet demand from the power generation sector, the coal ministry said in a statement this weekend, as quoted by Reuters.

The statement comes on the heels of a warning by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the national capital territory was facing a crisis because of a coal shortage.

Indeed, some parts of India experienced supply shortages that led to power cuts. But according to the coal ministry, Coal India Ltd. is currently using its stockpiles of 40 million tons to add to power utilities' inventories of 7.2 million tons. The latter figure represents enough coal for four days of power generation.

This is certainly an improvement on a week ago when Reuters reported that more than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants only had enough coal inventories for less than three days of operation. This compares with government guidelines that say power plants should have at least two weeks' worth of coal.

A return to growth in industrial activity led to a surge in electricity demand, which in turn spurred a price spike for all fossil fuels. This is now threatening that same growth that led to the price spike.

"The supply crunch is expected to persist, with the non-power sector facing the heat as imports remain the only option to meet demand but at rising costs," said Indian analytical services provider CRISIL, a unit of S&P. "Coal inventory at (Indian) thermal plants will improve only gradually by next March," the firm added.

The situation is potentially dire because of India's dependence on coal: it accounts for some 70 percent of the country's total electricity output. Power utilities, in their turn, account for about 75 percent of India's coal consumption. As prices continue up, some expect India to face further shortages that might lead to power rationing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Looks To Boost Oil Production By 310% To 4 Million Bpd

Next Post

EU Weighs Joint Gas Purchases To Avoid Future Supply Shocks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com