India Is Facing A Serious Coal Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 77.43 -1.50 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 80.75 -1.81 -2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 5.675 -0.637 -10.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 2.442 -0.052 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 77.03 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.38 +2.53 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.41 +2.28 +2.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.39 +1.80 +2.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.09 +1.46 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 +1.48 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.43 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.43 +1.06 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.93 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.33 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.93 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.93 +1.41 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.78 +1.61 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.03 +1.71 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.25 +1.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.88 +1.31 +1.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +1.50 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.87 +1.31 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 53 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 24 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 44 mins This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The refusal by OPEC+ to…

Oil Unchanged On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Unchanged On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices saw little movement…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

India Is Facing A Serious Coal Crisis

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 06, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

You do not have to look too hard to find failures of state-run economies around the world. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, there is less enchantment with the model — outside China, anyway —  than there once was.

But what we remain plagued with is the idea government has a role in the ownership, operation and pricing of “strategic assets.”

We wrote recently about power rationing in China due in part to a political spat with Australia. As a result, Beijing decided it was a good idea not to buy Australian coal. In turn, it deprived the country’s power sector of a major source of supply.

India coal crisis

This week, we cover India. The state’s ownership of the monolithic Coal India mining company has for years led to underperformance, underinvestment and inefficiency.

A Reuters article paints a dire picture of the perilous state of the Indian electrical generating sector.  Coal stocks have gotten so low that many generators risk running out of supplies.

As of Sept. 29, the post reports, 16 of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants had zero coal stocks, quoting Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data. Over half of the plants had stocks that would last fewer than three days. Meanwhile, over 80% had less than a week’s stock left.

Coal accounts for around 70% of India’s electricity output. Furthermore, utilities account for about 75% of India’s coal consumption.

However, while India has the fourth-largest coal reserves in the world, it remains the world’s second-largest importer. That is largely because of monopolistic Coal India’s inefficiencies.

So much for state ownership of Coal India. Individual states have compounded the problem for years by controlling and suppressing the price of coal to the generators to keep down electricity tariffs as a vote winner.

So when global prices rose strongly this year, generators cut back imports sharply. So began the fateful decline in stocks.

As electricity demand has bounced back following the easing of lockdowns, coal stocks have shrunk rapidly. Faced with untenable import prices, some import-dependent generators and non-power coal consumers have curtailed production.

Buyers of Indian products should do due diligence on their suppliers’ power supply. Outages are probable.

While large-scale blackouts as suffered in China are unlikely, rationing could be on the cards for much of this winter as global prices continue to rise.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Oil Giant Breathes Down Apple's Neck As World's Most Valuable Company

Next Post

U.S. Energy Sector Is Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com