EU Weighs Joint Gas Purchases To Avoid Future Supply Shocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.46 +1.11 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.57 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.401 -0.164 -2.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.512 +0.038 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.80 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.35 +1.05 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.75 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.45 +1.05 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.35 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.10 +0.80 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.40 +0.95 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.57 +1.39 +1.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 4 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 5 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 4 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 days This is why pipelines have bad press.

Breaking News:

UK Government Needs To Do More To Combat Energy Crisis: Industry Leaders

Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion To Realize Its Green Economy Ambitions

Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion To Realize Its Green Economy Ambitions

Southeast Asia needs as much…

Record High LNG Prices Could Result In Demand Destruction

Record High LNG Prices Could Result In Demand Destruction

The global energy crisis is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Weighs Joint Gas Purchases To Avoid Future Supply Shocks

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 11, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, is considering joint purchases of gas supplies in order to avert another natural gas crisis, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the draft proposals in the bloc’s ‘toolbox’ to alleviate the impact of record-high gas and power prices.

The benchmark European gas prices continued their rally last week, surging to new record highs on Tuesday to an equivalent of $205 a barrel oil, amid a wider energy commodity rally driven by supply concerns ahead of the winter. The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, even topped 160 euro per MWh on Wednesday, before falling back toward 100 euro per MWh.

Early on Friday, the benchmark European price was the equivalent of $200 oil, as per Reuters calculations based on the relative value of the same quantity of energy from each source.

As Europe’s benchmark gas prices hit record highs amid tight supply, the European Union is looking at a single-market response to the surging energy prices, European Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, said on Wednesday.

“The Commission will present next week a toolbox of measures Members States can take in line with EU law, both short and medium term,” Simson told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“More ideas have been put forward by the Member States and members of the Parliament, such as forms of joint purchase of emergency gas reserves. We are analysing all of them,” the energy commissioner added.

According to Bloomberg’s source, joint purchase of gas is just one of the measures that the European Commission will review and put to discussion at an EU leaders summit on October 21 and 22. The other proposals to cushion the impact of the soaring prices and low gas stockpiles include tax exemptions, energy price caps, tax breaks for companies and households, encouraging long-term power purchases of renewable energy, and emergency income support to the most vulnerable households.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Is Not Facing A Coal Shortage

Next Post

India Is Not Facing A Coal Shortage

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com