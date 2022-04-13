IEA Slashes Oil Demand Forecast On Lockdowns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 104.3 +3.65 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 108.9 +4.22 +4.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 6.997 +0.317 +4.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 30 mins 3.718 +0.254 +7.33%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Ukraine gas
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Major Oil Traders Cut Russian Crude Purchases Starting Next Month

Rising Energy Costs Could Push Metal Prices Even Higher

Rising Energy Costs Could Push Metal Prices Even Higher

Russia’s ruble-for-gas scheme is sparking…

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Slashes Oil Demand Forecast On Lockdowns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 13, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Global oil demand is expected to average 99.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, cutting its 2022 demand outlook by 260,000 bpd to reflect the return of severe lockdowns in the world’s top oil importer, China.

The strict lockdown measures in China—where authorities continue with their “zero-COVID” policy locking down 26 million residents in the financial hub Shanghai—led to lower expectations of oil demand in the second quarter of 2022 and the full year as a whole, the IEA said in its monthly Oil Market Report for April.

On Tuesday, OPEC also slashed its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by nearly 500,000 bpd on the back of lower expected global economic growth with the Russian war in Ukraine and the return of COVID lockdowns in China.

Unlike in last month’s report, when the IEA warned of massive deficits in oil supply, the IEA now says that “lower demand expectations, steady output increases from OPEC+ members along with the US and other non OPEC+ countries, and massive stock releases from IEA member countries should prevent a sharp deficit from developing.”

Global inventories continued to draw down in February, with OECD industry stocks falling by another 42.2 million barrels to 2.611 billion barrels in February, nearly double the seasonal trend. Preliminary data show a build in OECD industry stocks of 8.8 million barrels for March, per the IEA estimates.

The Paris-based agency also sees growing shut-ins in Russian oil production. Russian oil supply is expected to fall by 1.5 million bpd in April as Russian refiners extend run cuts, more buyers shun barrels, and Russian storage fills up.

“From May onwards, close to 3 mb/d of Russian production could be offline due to international sanctions and as the impact of a widening customer-driven embargo comes into full force,” the IEA said.

The agency noted that the massive release of stockpiles from the U.S. and IEA allies is a “welcome relief to an already tight oil market that’s facing heightened uncertainty amid the multitude of repercussions stemming from sanctions and embargoes targeted at Russia by the international community and consumer boycotts.”

According to IEA’s estimates of OPEC+ supply, the alliance’s 19 members with quotas collectively increased oil production by just 40,000 bpd in March, compared to the 400,000 bpd planned increase. OPEC+ was pumping 1.5 million bpd below its target in March, said the IEA, which was ditched by OPEC at its latest meeting as a secondary source provider to assess production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewable Energy Prices Soar 30%

Next Post

America Desperately Needs To Scale Up Battery Metal Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com