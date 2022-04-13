Renewable Energy Prices Soar 30%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 104.3 +3.65 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 108.9 +4.22 +4.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 6.997 +0.317 +4.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 3.718 +0.254 +7.33%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Ukraine gas
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

Oil Sands Financing From Canadian Banks Doubles

Oil Sands Financing From Canadian Banks Doubles

Despite pledges of net-zero portfolios,…

U.S. Energy Grid Faces Huge Problems Amid Push To ‘Electrify Everything’

U.S. Energy Grid Faces Huge Problems Amid Push To ‘Electrify Everything’

The pressure on the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewable Energy Prices Soar 30%

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 13, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

The price of electricity generated by renewable power sources in North America has added almost 30 percent over the past year due to fast-rising development costs coupled with more robust demand.

This is the conclusion of a report by LevelTen Energy, the operator of the largest power purchase agreement marketplace in the world and a major provider of renewable energy transaction infrastructure.

“North American renewable energy developers are struggling to build solar and wind projects fast enough to keep up with demand because of the extremely difficult development landscape this quarter,” the authors of the report said.

“This is leading to a shortage of power purchase agreements for corporations and other large energy buyers, which are critical to bringing new clean energy projects online and meeting corporate and federal net zero targets,” they explained.

This combination of developments has led to a 9.7-percent quarterly increase in the prices of power purchase agreements to almost $40 per MWh, and a 28.5-percent annual increase.

“Every aspect of project development has risks to evaluate and balance,” Gia Clark, senior director of Developer Services at LevelTen Energy, said in the news release on the report.

“These days, these risks feel particularly high-stakes. Developers must factor these complexities and uncertainties into PPA offers to safeguard their project success, as well as their business’ long-term financial security. As long as these myriad headwinds persist, we can expect elevated PPA prices across North America.”

At a recent industry event, wind power developers complained that they are having to shrink their business amid an increasingly unfavorable business environment.

“The state of the supply chain is ultimately unhealthy right now,” said the chief executive of onshore wind at GE, Sheri Hickok. “It is unhealthy because we have an inflationary market that is beyond what anybody anticipated even last year. Steel is going up three times. It is really ridiculous to think how we can sustain a supply chain in a growing industry with these kind of pressures,” she added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Hold Gains Despite Major Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

IEA Slashes Oil Demand Forecast On Lockdowns

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com