IEA: Large Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Are Looming

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.16 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 98.02 -1.89 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.751 +0.003 +0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.138 +0.038 +1.21%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.975 -0.013 -0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.975 -0.013 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.65 -9.93 -9.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.0 -9.67 -8.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.72 -3.62 -3.64%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 104.7 -3.96 -3.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 103.6 -3.81 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.34 -6.57 -7.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.59 -6.57 -6.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.84 -6.57 -6.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.74 -6.57 -6.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.99 -6.57 -6.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.54 -6.57 -6.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 92.19 -6.57 -6.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.75 -6.50 -6.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 90.39 -6.57 -6.78%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 15 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 30 mins Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

President Biden’s plan to shift…

Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

Crude prices fell on Wednesday…

New Lockdowns In China Could Derail Oil Demand Growth

New Lockdowns In China Could Derail Oil Demand Growth

The Chinese zero-COVID policy continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Large Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Are Looming

By Irina Slav - Mar 16, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • IEA: large-scale supply disruptions are increasingly likely as a result of sanctions on Russia.
  • IEA: Global oil demand growth will decline due to a slowdown in economic growth.
  • The IEA revised down its oil demand estimates by 1.3 million barrels daily for the rest of the year
Join Our Community

There are likely to be large-scale oil supply disruptions because of the sanctions that could reduce Russian oil exports, the International Energy Agency said in its March Oil Market Report published on Wednesday.

The agency also forecast that global oil demand growth will decline due to a slowdown in economic growth driven by the latest surge in commodity prices and Western sanctions against Russia.

“From April, 3 mb/d of Russian oil output could be shut in as sanctions take hold and buyers shun exports,” the IEA said in its latest report.

Based on these projections, the IEA revised down its oil demand estimates by 1.3 million barrels daily for the rest of the year, which would mean a 950,000-bpd decline in the annual rate of oil demand growth.

“The implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated,” the IEA wrote.

“Russia is the world’s largest oil exporter, shipping 8 mb/d of crude and refined oil products to customers across the globe. Unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia to date exclude energy trade for the most part, but major oil companies, trading houses, shipping firms and banks have backed away from doing business with the country.”

Alternative suppliers that can step in and fill the void are few and not necessarily willing to do it, the report also noted. OPEC+ is sticking to its original agreement of a gradual ramp-up of production, and Iran’s return to international oil markets could take months. Even if a new deal is agreed, the IEA said, it would take six months for Iran to boost its production by 1 million bpd, which is a third of potential Russian oil output losses.

“The current crisis comes with major challenges for energy markets, but it also offers opportunities,” the IEA noted. “Indeed, today’s alignment of energy security and economic factors could well accelerate the transition away from oil.”

At the same time, the IEA said it would be releasing advice on how to reduce oil demand more speedily later this week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Huge Russian-Run Iraqi Oilfield May See Near-1 Million Bpd Output Boost

Next Post

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • James L on March 16 2022 said:
    So you see, everyone, even though oil prices are tanking we have to keep gas prices at the pump super high to make up for these future supply disruptions or something.
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 16 2022 said:
    The IEA is as usual wrong because the assumptions on which it based its conclusions are flawed.

    The first assumption of increasing likelihood of large-scale supply disruptions as a result of sanctions on Russia is flawed for the simple reason that the claim that customers are shunning Russian oil exports is a plain lie. If that was true we would have seen fast rising oil prices since no one country in the world or a group of countries can replace Russian oil exports of 8.0 million barrels a day (mbd) of crude and refined products now or ever.

    The second assumption about a decline in global oil demand as a result of a slowdown in economic growth is unsubstantiated and furthermore it is contradicted by OPEC+ which sees global oil demand this year exceeding 2019’s level of 101.0 mbd. Moreover, I trust OPEC+ projections far more than the IEA’s. The geopolitical price premium from the Ukraine conflict is started to evaporate amid signs of progress in the peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine.

    The third assumption of a demand decline estimate of 1.3 mbd for the rest of the year is wishful thinking on the part of the IEA.

    Based on the above, I would say that the IEA is in its elements trying every trick in the book or false information to depress global oil demand and prices.

    If large scale oil supply disruptions are looming, this would be due to underinvestment in oil and gas prompted by incessant pressure by environmental activists on oil companies to divest of their oil and gas assets, hasty policies by the EU to accelerate energy transition at the expense of fossil fuels abetted by the IEA and the IEA’s discredited net-zero emissions by 2050 roadmap calling for the immediate halt of any new investments in oil and gas.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen
War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100

War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com