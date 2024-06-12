IEA Sees Massive Oil Supply Glut at the End of This Decade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.64 +0.74 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.67 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.79 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.107 -0.022 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 222 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 +0.010 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.60 +1.67 +2.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.25 +1.91 +2.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.70 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 925 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.49 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.17 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 378 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 64.70 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.05 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.40 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.15 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.10 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.50 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +2.25 +3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.25 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

ADNOC Moves Ahead With Huge LNG Export Project in UAE

4 Questions About the Future of Electricity

4 Questions About the Future of Electricity

Despite skepticism about climate change,…

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

Copper prices have experienced significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Sees Massive Oil Supply Glut at the End of This Decade

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 12, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Oil demand growth is set to slow in the coming years and global demand will peak in 2029, while rising production will lead to a major glut this decade, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new medium-term oil outlook on Wednesday.  

The clean energy transition and the “stellar growth” in global EV sales are expected to lead to slowing oil demand growth with worldwide consumption set to peak in 2029 and begin falling the following year, according to the IEA’s report Oil 2024, the agency’s annual medium-term market report.

World oil demand is being tempered by the clean energy transition, says the IEA, which has been a vocal proponent of a faster energy transition in recent years.

EV sales, which – according to the IEA – continue to surge, fuel efficiency improvements in ICE vehicles, structural economic shifts, and a decline in oil use for electricity generation in the Middle East are all set to start offsetting this decade the higher oil demand from the petrochemicals sector. 

“As a result, the report forecasts that global oil demand, which including biofuels averaged just over 102 million barrels per day in 2023, will level off near 106 million barrels per day towards the end of this decade,” the agency said.

At the same time, rising production capacity, led by the U.S. and other producers in North and South America, is expected to outstrip global oil demand growth between now and 2030.

“Total supply capacity is forecast to rise to nearly 114 million barrels a day by 2030 – a staggering 8 million barrels per day above projected global demand, the report finds,” said the IEA.

“As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China’s economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and set to reach its peak by 2030,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“This year, we expect demand to rise by around 1 million barrels per day,” Birol added.

The IEA holds a much more conservative view on global oil demand growth in 2024 compared to OPEC. The cartel sees demand growing by 2.25 million bpd this year compared to 2023, and by another 1.8 million bpd in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Quality Concerns Could Hurt Demand for Trans Mountain Crude on US West Coast

Next Post

ADNOC Moves Ahead With Huge LNG Export Project in UAE

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com