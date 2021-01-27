IEA: Energy Transition In Developing Economies Crucial To Climate Goals

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.53 -0.32 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.48 -0.33 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 -0.024 -0.89%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 53.55 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 36 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.58 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 -0.024 -0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.61 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 56.01 +0.46 +0.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 57.07 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 55.49 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.38 +0.32 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.35 +0.33 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.45 +0.34 +0.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 39.06 -0.16 -0.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 51.61 -0.16 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 53.01 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 47.61 -0.16 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 48.11 -0.16 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 49.71 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.81 +0.49 +0.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.80 +0.24 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.75 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.75 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.70 -0.16 -0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 21 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 10 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 3 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 8 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 9 hours Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 44 mins Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 12 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 16 hours Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour

Breaking News:

New Oil Deals In Iraq Carry Serious Geopolitical Implications

The 5 Best Utility Stocks In 2021

The 5 Best Utility Stocks In 2021

Energy utilities are great defensive…

The Global Car Industry Is Finally Set To Rebound

The Global Car Industry Is Finally Set To Rebound

The global automotive market is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Energy Transition In Developing Economies Crucial To Climate Goals

By Michael Kern - Jan 27, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Massive investment in renewable energy in the developing economies, which are set to produce most of the global emissions in the coming years and decades, will be necessary to achieve global climate goals, according to Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). 

“If our aim is to reach net zero emissions, if our aim is to address the climate change globally… there is no way without hugely accelerating the clean energy investment in emerging countries we can reach this goal. No way whatsoever,” Birol said during an online meeting of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

Investments in clean energy need to nearly triple in order to kickstart a true energy transition in developing economies, the IEA’s Birol said. 

“When I look at the numbers, I don’t see a big jump in the appetite of investors,” Birol noted.

“Our energy and climate future increasingly hinges on the decisions made in emerging market and developing economies,” he wrote in an article last week, part of The Davos Agenda for the World Economic Forum. 

“These areas currently account for around two-thirds of global carbon emissions – with one-third occurring in China and another third arising from other markets – and would represent the largest source of future emissions growth if insufficient action is taken to transform their energy systems,” the IEA’s chief added.  

According to Birol, if the world were to meet the accelerated emissions reduction goals of the IEA Sustainable Development Scenario, the share of clean energy investment needs to rise to around two-thirds of total energy investment by 2030. Of this, almost 60 percent would be needed in developing economies, he said.  

Countries dependent on oil revenues for much of their budgets will become increasingly vulnerable to problems caused by the global energy transition, Birol told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this month. 

Birol and the IEA are focused on the energy transition as the agency is preparing to publish in May this year a new special report, ‘The World’s Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050,’ which, the IEA says, will be the “world’s first comprehensive roadmap to net-zero emissions by 2050.”    

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oiprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Amazon Is Leading The Big Tech Green Energy Push

Next Post

Duke Energy Customers Could Pay $5 Billion For Stranded Plants

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com