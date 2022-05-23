IEA: Energy Crisis Shouldn't Lead To Higher Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.6 +0.31 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.3 +0.70 +0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.451 +0.368 +4.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.758 +0.019 +0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.825 -0.012 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 107.3 -0.61 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.825 -0.012 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 174 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 53 mins Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 3 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 5 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

IEA: Energy Crisis Shouldn't Lead To Higher Reliance On Fossil Fuels

A New Railway Could Transform Trade And Transport In The Gulf

A New Railway Could Transform Trade And Transport In The Gulf

The much-anticipated GCC Railway project…

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

UAE oil major ADNOC reported…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Energy Crisis Shouldn't Lead To Higher Reliance On Fossil Fuels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The current energy crisis and record fuel prices should not be an excuse for the world to increase further its dependence on fossil fuels, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Monday.

"We need fossil fuels in the short term, but let's not lock in our future by using the current situation as an excuse to justify some of the investments being done. Time-wise, it doesn't work, and morally in my view, it doesn't work as well," Birol said at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, as carried by Reuters.

The Paris-based IEA, created in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the early 1970s, issued a report last year, suggesting that the world would not need more investments in any new oil and gas projects if it is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Following the spike in energy prices and huge uncertainty on the global oil market after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the IEA and its member countries—including the United States—have announced—twice—releases from strategic petroleum reserves to try to tame soaring oil and gasoline prices and offset the gap that unwanted Russian oil due to sanctions of self-sanctioning would leave.

Despite the IEA's acknowledgment of the need for more fossil fuels in the short term, the agency continues to advocate for an accelerated energy transition.

This weekend, the IEA's Birol shared a new analysis from the agency, which found that the income of the global oil and gas sector will jump to $4 trillion in 2022, more than twice its five-year average.

"The best way to protect people from future price shocks is to invest as much as possible of this in an accelerated & secure clean energy transition," the IEA's executive director said.

Yet, the current energy shock is not only the result of the Russian war in Ukraine—it is also the result of years of persistently low investment in conventional energy sources, the energy ministers of two of OPEC's top producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said earlier this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Poland Terminates Deal To Receive Russian Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com