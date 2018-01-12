IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 4 hours 69.87 +0.61 +0.88%
Natural Gas 5 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 4 hours 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 21 hours 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 5 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 21 hours 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 21 hours 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 21 hours 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 91 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 91 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 91 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 91 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 91 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 21 hours 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 hours Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 hours IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 8 hours Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 9 hours Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 12 hours Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 23 hours Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 1 day Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 1 day Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 1 day Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 1 day Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 1 day Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 2 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 2 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 2 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 2 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 2 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 3 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 3 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 3 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 3 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 3 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 3 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 4 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 4 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 4 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 4 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 4 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 4 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 4 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 7 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 7 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 7 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 7 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On

Are Markets Warming Up To OPEC Output Cuts?

Are Markets Warming Up To OPEC Output Cuts?

At first glance it may…

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

Oil markets could see as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Midland

Oil producers may be enjoying oil prices at $65 to $70, but these price levels are likely to encourage even more oversupply from U.S. shale, Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said at an industry event on Friday.

For most of 2017, the resurgence of U.S. crude oil production was capping price gains and offset part of the production cuts that OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC partners have been implementing since January last year. This year also started with the OPEC vs. shale tug-of-war, although in the first two weeks of 2018, geopolitical risks and declining inventories trumped concerns over the rise in U.S. shale, and supported oil prices and sent Brent briefly breaking above $70 a barrel on Thursday.

U.S. shale is expected to continue to counteract OPEC production cuts this year. EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from earlier this week estimated that U.S. crude oil production averaged 9.3 million bpd in the whole of 2017, and 9.9 million bpd in December alone. This year, U.S. crude oil production is seen averaging 10.3 million bpd in 2018, beating a record dating back to 1970. For 2019, EIA expects U.S. production to increase to an average of 10.8 million bpd, and to surpass 11 million bpd in November next year.

The Paris-based IEA, for its part, said in its latest Oil Market Report from December that “On considering the final component in the balance - non-OPEC production - we see that 2018 might not be quite so happy for OPEC producers.”

The IEA warned that mostly due to U.S. shale, total supply growth could exceed demand growth.

Related: A Rare High-Profile Utility Takeover

Oil prices are currently at levels at which U.S. production could substantially increase. According to the Q4 Dallas Fed Energy Survey published at end-December, 42 percent of executives at 132 oil and gas firms expect the U.S. oil rig count to substantially increase if WTI prices are between $61 and $65 a barrel. 

At 08:53 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was down 0.44 percent at $63.26, and Brent Crude was down 0.14 percent at $68.89, as investors were awaiting U.S. President Trump’s decision on Iran and Baker Hughes rig count data.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities

Next Post

Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com