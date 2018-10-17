Higher Crude Breakeven Costs Slow Qatari Diversification

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 69.75 -2.17 -3.02%
Brent Crude 25 mins 80.35 -1.06 -1.30%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.320 +0.081 +2.50%
Mars US 22 mins 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
Urals 17 hours 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.55 +0.88 +1.19%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.320 +0.081 +2.50%
Marine 17 hours 79.24 +1.70 +2.19%
Murban 17 hours 81.92 +1.79 +2.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.25 -0.27 -0.35%
Basra Light 2 days 80.45 +0.67 +0.84%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.81 +0.34 +0.43%
Girassol 2 days 80.04 +1.01 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.55 -1.98 -6.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 21.92 -3.56 -13.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.92 +0.14 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.02 +0.14 +0.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 43.42 -1.61 -3.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.14 +0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.67 +0.14 +0.30%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.92 +0.14 +0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 17 hours 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.30 +0.30 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 3 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
All Charts
By Irina Slav - Oct 17, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Qatar

The breakeven price for Qatari crude oil has risen to US$47.10 per barrel this year from US$24.20 a barrel ten years ago, a Gulf think-tank has calculated. The Gulf Times reports this represented a 95-percent increase in the breakeven price, which might sound like a lot, but it is below the three-digit breakeven price increases in other producers in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Kuwait.

The UAE’s breakeven costs rose by as much as 206 percent over the ten-year period since 2008, the think-tank, Camco, said, to US$71.50 a barrel. Yet this is not as bad as the case of Saudi Arabia, because Brent and the OPEC basket are both trading at more than US$71. Saudi Arabia’s breakeven price has risen by 134 percent to US$87.90 a barrel, which is substantially more than what the benchmarks are trading at.

Bahrain and Oman fared better in terms of percentages of breakeven price rises, but not in absolute terms, the think-tank also said. For Bahrain, the breakeven price of crude rose by 42 percent between 2008 and 2018, but it rose to as much as US$113 a barrel. Oman’s breakeven price added 25 percent to US$77.10 a barrel and Kuwait was the top performer—or the luckiest Gulf producer—with breakeven prices rising by 46 percent to US$48.10 a barrel. On average, the breakeven price for Gulf oil jumped by as much as 120 percent.

Gulf economies suffered as expected from the oil market downturn, and just as unsurprisingly have benefited from the oil price rise. Yet, high breakeven prices for oil—which is the most important export of the region, after all, and as such a gauge of how their economies are doing—remain a problem. That’s despite a lot of talk about diversification away from crude and into other export products. In fact, the higher breakeven prices likely played their role in slowing down the implementation of diversification measures.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

