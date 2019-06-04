Heavy Crude Shortage Pushes Louisiana Export Loadings To Record High

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.51 +0.26 +0.49%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.00 +0.72 +1.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 57.60 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 61.15 -0.63 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.14 -3.69 -5.78%
Murban 2 days 61.75 -3.45 -5.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.02 -2.12 -3.71%
Basra Light 2 days 62.75 -1.07 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.32 -2.47 -3.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Girassol 2 days 62.81 -2.37 -3.64%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.27 +0.32 +0.87%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 23 hours 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.20 -0.25 -0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 2 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 2 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 6 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 12 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 13 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed
  • 12 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 hour Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 21 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader

Breaking News:

US To Present Evidence On Iran’s Link To UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

Why Oil Majors Are Going All-In On U.S. Shale

Why Oil Majors Are Going All-In On U.S. Shale

A growing number of oil…

Oil Prices Plunge On U.S.-China Trade War Escalation

Oil Prices Plunge On U.S.-China Trade War Escalation

Oil prices tanked on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Heavy Crude Shortage Pushes Louisiana Export Loadings To Record High

By Irina Slav - Jun 04, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT VLCC

As many as six Very Large Crude Carriers are loading and due to load crude oil for export at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources in the know. The cargoes will be all medium sour grades, which have become increasingly popular among refiners.

The reason heavier graders are becoming increasingly popular is a shortage of heavy crude on global markets caused by falling production in sanction-bound Venezuela and Iran. Cuts in heavy crude production among OPEC members under the December 2018 production cut agreement also contributed to tighter supply.

One heavy crude grade in the U.S.—Mars Sour, which is produced in the Gulf of Mexico—traded at a premium of as much as US$4.40 to the benchmark contract at the start of this week, Reuters noted.

“We’ve seen very good global demand for medium and heavy sour crude oil,” a Mercuria oil trader told Reuters. In the United States specifically, imports of heavy crude from Iraq, Nigeria, Angola, and Brazil increased last month.

Asian refiners are responsible for the bulk of demand growth in this segment. Most Asian refineries are built to process a mixture of light and heavy crude grades to produce fuels and other derivatives.

The supply situation is serious enough that Chevron earlier this week asked Washington to extend its sanction waiver for Venezuela, which is one of the largest producers of superheavy oil. The country’s total oil production has fallen sharply—averaging 768,000 bpd in April—and it will fall by another 300,000-400,000 bpd if Washington refuses to extend Chevron’s and others’ sanction waivers.

Mars Sour was trading at US$57.60 a barrel at the time of writing, while West Texas Intermediate was trading at US$53.02 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Futures Hit 4-Month Lows On Global Trade Wars

Next Post

Canada Oil Group Urge Political Parties To Be More Pro-Pipelines

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

 Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com