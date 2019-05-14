OPEC Oil Output Sees Small Dip In April Despite Deep Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.94 +0.92 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.86 +1.09 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.47 +0.66 +1.51%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 1 min Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 9 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 23 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 11 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Alt Text

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

A slew of oil major…

Alt Text

Oman’s Newest Approach To Boost Oil Production

Oman has made some major…

Alt Text

Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

Energy consultancy Rystad Energy warns…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Oil Output Sees Small Dip In April Despite Deep Cuts

By Irina Slav - May 14, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Aramco pipeline

Crude oil production in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by just 45,000 bpd in April, according to the cartel’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report, despite continued deep cuts by the largest producer, Saudi Arabia and continued decline in Venezuela and Iran.

According to secondary sources, Iran registered the deepest decline in production in April, by 154,000 bpd to 2.554 million bpd. Interestingly, Iraq booked the second-largest decline, at 113,000 bpd to 4.63 million bpd. Saudi Arabia produced 45,000 bpd less crude oil in April than in march, at 9.742 million bpd.

At the same time, Venezuela’s oil production decline was reversed last month, with output rising by a daily average of  28,000 bpd to 768,000 bpd. Still, this daily average production rate is a lot below what Venezuela produced last year: that average was 1.3354 million bpd.

OPEC has been doing its best to reduce production sufficiently to boost prices to a level more acceptable to the producers’ club, but uncertainty around where prices are headed for the rest of the year has remained. Despite Venezuelan and especially Iranian sanctions from the U.S., the outlook for prices has not become clearer as nobody knows for sure how much Iranian production will decline following the removal of sanction wavers at the start of this month.

Earlier in the month, unnamed sources told Reuters that lOPEC is having a hard time predicting its next steps in the production cut agreement and in general. Unforeseen events such as Russia’s temporary suspension of exports via the Druzhba pipeline following contamination are interfering with the cartel’s estimates of the most likely supply drop by the end of the year, making it harder to decide on whether to continue the cuts or start pumping more as large importers would like.

Meanwhile, prices have steadied at around US$71 for Brent and US$61 for West Texas Intermediate as the new tariff exchange between Washington and Beijing has countered the bullish effect of supply outages and sanctions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Oil Stock Dividends Are Soaring This Year

Next Post

The IEA's Dire Warning For Energy Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com