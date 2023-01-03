Grim IMF Forecast And Negative Chinese Data Weighs On Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.68 -0.58 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.22 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.96 +0.36 +0.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.109 -0.366 -8.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 -0.039 -1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 -0.039 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 399 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 59.01 +1.86 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 82.41 +1.86 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.66 +1.86 +2.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.81 +1.86 +2.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.81 +1.86 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.76 +1.86 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.11 +1.86 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 15 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 16 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 20 days Wind droughts
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S. Catches Up With Qatar As The World’s Largest LNG Exporter

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

Some analysts believe the oil…

Is Washington's Uzbekistan Strategy A Blueprint For Central Asia?

Is Washington's Uzbekistan Strategy A Blueprint For Central Asia?

Washington will have to make…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Grim IMF Forecast And Negative Chinese Data Weighs On Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Jan 03, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

The latest climb in oil prices was briefly interrupted early on Tuesday morning as bearish sentiment continues to build. A forecast by the International Monetary Fund that a third of the world’s economies are about to slide into a recession this year was particularly worrying. At the same time, Chinese manufacturing data suggests a wave of Covid infections is hurting oil demand in the country.

Speaking on “Face the Nation” at CBS, IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva said that the outlook for the global economy is quite grim and that 2023 will be tougher than 2022 because all the large growth engines will be depressed, including the United States, Europe, and even China—for the first time in four decades.

"For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth," Georgieva said, as quoted by Reuters. "For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The somewhat good news she had to deliver was that the U.S. economy may avoid an outright contraction thanks to its resilience, even though recent research from the Fed suggested a recession may well be imminent.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday morning after rising for several consecutive sessions. The latest updates about the Covid situation in China also contributed to the slide although it remained quite moderate at less than 0.30 percent for Brent crude in morning Asian trade today.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of writing, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were on the rise again, also moderately. Both benchmarks have returned to over $80 per barrel in the past couple of weeks, after sliding considerably lower in November and early December on demand worry, especially in China.

"The market cannot expect a rapid recovery of the Chinese economy after three years of (pandemic controls), the mass bankruptcy of small and medium-sized enterprises, the soaring unemployment rate, the rapid increase in the social savings rate, and the rapid growth in the number of infections and deaths in recent months," Reuters quoted a CMC Markets analyst as saying.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Russia Boosts The Export Capacity Of Its Natural Gas Pipeline To China

Next Post

U.S. Catches Up With Qatar As The World’s Largest LNG Exporter

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com