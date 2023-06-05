Goldman Sachs Warns ESG Investors Against Rushing To Divest From Oil And Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.74 +1.00 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.20 +1.07 +1.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 +1.30 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.288 +0.116 +5.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.039 +1.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.540 +0.039 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 552 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Warns ESG Investors Against Rushing To Divest From Oil And Gas

Goldman And Others Sees Rising Odds Of Another OPEC+ Output Cut

Goldman And Others Sees Rising Odds Of Another OPEC+ Output Cut

The real driver behind the…

The Race For Solar Power From Space Is On 

The Race For Solar Power From Space Is On 

The race for generating solar…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Sachs Warns ESG Investors Against Rushing To Divest From Oil And Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 05, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Investors focused on the ESG rush to divest from oil and gas should focus instead on investment in renewables and other forms of low-carbon energy supply, Michele Della Vigna, Goldman Sachs’s head of natural resources research, told Bloomberg on Monday.

“The focus on decarbonization is correct, but I think it needs to be driven by more investment, not divestment,” Della Vigna told Bloomberg in an interview.

“The key is to move away from divesting oil and gas towards more investment in renewables and in low carbon.”

The ESG investors need to quickly ramp up investment in renewables to prevent a collapse in the overall energy supply, according to Goldman’s Della Vigna.

The investment bank sees capex on energy increasing by 15% in 2023, or by as much as 30%, considering inflation.

“What needs to happen is an acceleration of renewable spending on one side, but also normalization of the spending in hydrocarbons on the other,” Della Vigna told Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, the chief executive of the world’s largest oil firm, Saudi Aramco, said that ESG investment, if outright biased against the oil and gas industry, is a threat to energy affordability and energy security.

“In my view, an increased emphasis on ESG is a move in the right direction,” Saudi Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said in February.

“However, if ESG-driven policies are implemented with an automatic bias against any and all conventional energy projects, the resulting underinvestment will have serious implications. For the global economy. For energy affordability. And for energy security,” Aramco’s top executive added.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that investment in solar power generation is set to eclipse investment in oil production in 2023 for the first time ever. For 2023, the IEA expects total investments in energy at $2.8 trillion, of which $1.74 trillion will go to clean energy and technologies and the remaining $1.05 trillion to fossil fuels.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was one-to-one,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela’s Maduro Visits Saudi Arabia To Deepen Oil Sector Ties

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com