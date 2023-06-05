Venezuela’s Maduro Visits Saudi Arabia To Deepen Oil Sector Ties

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.08 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.59 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.34 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.094 +4.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 552 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Major Climate Alliance Proposes Guidelines For The Phase-Out Of Coal In Asia

The Debt Ceiling Drama Ended Well For The Energy Industry

The Debt Ceiling Drama Ended Well For The Energy Industry

With the debt ceiling raised…

Gasoline Prices Tick Up For The Summer

Gasoline Prices Tick Up For The Summer

Gasoline prices have ticked up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Maduro Visits Saudi Arabia To Deepen Oil Sector Ties

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 05, 2023, 7:31 AM CDT

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, the Saudi press agency reported on Monday, as the two fellow OPEC members seek stronger bilateral ties, including in the oil sector.

Maduro was welcomed by Saudi officials at the Jeddah airport late on Sunday, the Saudi news agency said, without giving details on the visit.

Maduro said on Twitter that he was in Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral relations.

Venezuela’s state television reported that Maduro’s visit to Saudi Arabia is aimed at developing “a work agenda to strengthen political, diplomatic, and energy alliances”.

Saudi Arabia has restored in recent months its diplomatic relations with regional rival Iran, which – like Venezuela – is under U.S. sanctions preventing it from exporting its oil.

Maduro’s visit to Venezuela comes a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia between June 6 and 8 “to meet with Saudi officials to discuss U.S.-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues and a range of bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation.”

In recent months, U.S. President Joe Biden has eased some sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and exports, authorizing U.S. supermajor Chevron to extract and export oil from Venezuela.

Venezuela is also looking to boost its revenues from its most important export commodity, crude oil. After several arrests in a corruption probe earlier this year, Nicolas Maduro is looking to increase Venezuela’s oil revenues, which are pretty much the only hard-currency revenues the country is receiving.

In March, Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s oil minister for three years, resigned amid a corruption probe into state oil firm PDVSA, and Maduro appointed PDVSA’s chief executive Pedro Rafael Tellechea to serve as the new oil minister. 

Chevron, the only U.S. company authorized by the U.S. to pump and export oil from Venezuela, is hoping to increase its shipments of Venezuelan oil, but Venezuela hasn’t been unable to bear the cost of dredging a key oil export inlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Analysts Reiterate Calls For $100 Oil As Saudi Arabia Cuts Production

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Warns ESG Investors Against Rushing To Divest From Oil And Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com