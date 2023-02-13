Saudi Aramco: Biased ESG Policies Will Undermine Energy Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.15 -0.57 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.74 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.25 -0.65 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.453 -0.061 -2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 -0.003 -0.13%

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 440 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Aramco: Biased ESG Policies Will Undermine Energy Security

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment, if outright biased against the oil and gas industry, is a threat to energy affordability and energy security, the chief executive of the world’s largest oil firm, Saudi Aramco, said this weekend.

“As far as the future of capital markets is concerned, ESG is clearly a rising trend. And in my view, an increased emphasis on ESG is a move in the right direction,” the Saudi oil giant’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said at the Saudi Capital Markets Forum 2023 on Sunday.

“However, if ESG-driven policies are implemented with an automatic bias against any and all conventional energy projects, the resulting underinvestment will have serious implications. For the global economy. For energy affordability. And for energy security,” Aramco’s top executive added.

The cost of capital for the oil and gas sector has increased due to higher perceived risks, which in turn are driven by ESG policies, Nasser said. 

The executive stressed once again the underinvestment in oil and gas in recent years, citing figures that upstream investment was some $400 billion last year, less than half of the peak in 2014. 

“The primary reason: pressure from multiple directions to discontinue all new investments in oil and gas. Pressure based on what I strongly believe are flawed assumptions and arguments.”

Nasser criticized the advocates of the energy transition narrative, saying that they are offering unrealistic views on how the global energy systems can be easily upgraded and replace oil and gas.

“Proponents of the popular energy transition narrative paint a picture of a utopian world where alternatives are ready to replace oil and gas almost overnight,” he said.

The energy crisis in Europe has shown that alternative energy supply is “not ready to shoulder the heavy burden of global demand,” Nasser added.

That’s not the first time that Aramco’s top executive has warned that underinvestment in oil and gas was the primary reason for the energy crisis last year.    

The energy crisis, while intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, didn’t start with the war, according to Aramco’s top executive. Years of underinvestment, a lack of a backup plan, and alternatives not ready to step up and replace conventional energy are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity today, Nasser said in September 2022.\

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

