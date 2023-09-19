Glencore Loses Another Head Oil Trader After Massive Payouts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.72 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.65 +0.22 +0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.71 +0.35 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.108 +3.96%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.667 -0.031 -1.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.667 -0.031 -1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 5 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 659 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 5 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 72.28 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 86.78 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Glencore Loses Another Head Oil Trader After Massive Payouts

Gas Markets Stabilize As Freeport LNG Roars Back To Full Power

Gas Markets Stabilize As Freeport LNG Roars Back To Full Power

Freeport LNG, the second-largest US…

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France has "questions" about refining…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Glencore Loses Another Head Oil Trader After Massive Payouts

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 19, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Commodity trader Glencore PLC lost yet another member of its oil trading division, with Guy Freshwater, head of crude oil trading in the United States, taking his leave.

Freshwater stepped down from his position last week, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg, which followed another resignation by Ricardo Gomez, who also left the oil desk.

These are just the latest in a string of summer departures for Glencore after making some of the largest bonus payments ever to employees in March after finishing out a banner year last year that left the commodity giant flush with cash.

2022 profits for Glencore’s trading division hit a record at $6.8 billion as oil price volatility created a golden opportunity due to the war in Ukraine.

Freshwater had 20 years on the job at Glencore.

Glencore is currently battling not only a wave of resignations as its traders were handed sizeable bonuses, but is also being sued by 197 claimants who allege that Glencore’s prospectuses when it listed on the LSE and when it merged contained “numerous untrue and misleading statements,” that arose from the company’s “failure to disclose that bribery, corruption, and fraud was prevalent in the business activities of key operating subsidiaries.”

The claimants argued that they suffered a loss as a result of those allegedly untrue statements.

Glencore’s shares are down 12.23% year to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glencore also battled a sect of angry shareholders who voiced their displeasure at the company’s climate progress report that it unviled in May. The angry shareholders, who were not mollified with the $7 billion in dividends that were paid out largely due to its success with its thermal coal business, demanded additional information on how Glencore would reach its emission goals by backing a resolution that would require detailed information on Glencore’s progress with ditching its thermal coal business.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Repsol CEO: Soaring Electricity Costs, Regulations Jeopardize Energy Transition

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com