Germany’s Gas Storage Depletes Fast Amid Lower Gazprom Flows

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 58.36 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 61.28 +0.72 +1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
Graph up Urals 49 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.31 +1.14 +2.07%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 46.47 +1.12 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 56.97 +1.12 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 58.37 +1.12 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 53.97 +1.12 +2.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 54.02 +1.12 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 55.87 +1.12 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 52.47 +1.12 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.36 +1.12 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 19 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 hour SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 53 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour SUVs are conquering the world

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

Oil Surges Towards $60

Oil Surges Towards $60

Brent is closing in on…

Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

Is Clean Gas Worth The Premium?

Some have started to question…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Gas Storage Depletes Fast Amid Lower Gazprom Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

Germany’s gas storage levels are lower than typical for the beginning of February in full winter season, and the main reason for this is reduced natural gas pipeline flows from Russian giant Gazprom, especially at the Velke transit point in the Czech Republic, German outlet Der Spiegel reported.

According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, Germany’s storage was 40.6 percent full as of February 7.

This is a low figure for the start of the winter month of February, Eugen Weinberg, an analyst with Commerzbank, told Der Spiegel, but added that Germany’s gas in storage situation was not critical.

The last time the country had this low level of gas in storage so early in the winter was not so long ago, in 2017, according to Der Spiegel.

The lower flows from Gazprom via Ukraine are the most likely reason for this year’s low storage levels.

But the German economy ministry has said that there were “no signs” that Russia and Ukraine haven’t complied with their delivery agreement.

Still, speculation abounds.

Oliver Krischer, a Member of Parliament from the Green Party, told Der Spiegel: “It may be that Gazprom wants to reduce the supply and thus drive up the price. But it may also be that additional pressure is being increased for the completion of Nord Stream 2.”

Earlier this month, Dmitry Medvedev, former prime minister and now Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, said that Russia could turn to a national or contract jurisdiction court to protect its interests against interference against the completion of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Last month, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel that was expected to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, while several Western companies are said to have abandoned links to the project for fear of sanctions. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla's $25,000 China-Made Compact Car To Sell Globally

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com