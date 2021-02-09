Tesla's $25,000 China-Made Compact Car To Sell Globally

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 58.36 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 61.28 +0.72 +1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
Graph up Urals 49 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.31 +1.14 +2.07%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 46.47 +1.12 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 56.97 +1.12 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 58.37 +1.12 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 53.97 +1.12 +2.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 54.02 +1.12 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 55.87 +1.12 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 52.47 +1.12 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.36 +1.12 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 19 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 hour SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 53 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour SUVs are conquering the world

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

The electric vehicle boom is…

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

UAE Aims To Triple Its Solar Installations By 2025

Rystad Energy expects solar PV…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla's $25,000 China-Made Compact Car To Sell Globally

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Tesla China, which is set to design a new compact $25,000 Tesla in Shanghai, will eventually sell the model worldwide, Teslarati reported on Tuesday, citing a recent interview of Tesla China's President Tom Zhu with Chinese state-affiliated media outlet Xinhua Net.

According to the executive, Tesla China's new compact and cheaper electric vehicle will be designed at the Shanghai factory's research and development (R&D) center, which is already under construction. 

"This R&D center is also the first Tesla R&D center outside the United States. The research and development center has all necessary disciplines, covering vehicle design, vehicle engineering, vehicle development, and vehicle testing," Zhu told Xinhua Net.  

Tesla China's ultimate goal is to design and manufacture an original vehicle in China and to sell it outside China as well.

"We will provide very good conditions to facilitate our R&D Engineers working towards our ultimate goal. The ultimate goal has been mentioned on many public occasions. In the future, we want to design, develop and produce an original model in China, manufactured here and sold to the whole world. This R&D center is the starting point of the goal," Zhu told the Chinese news outlet, as carried by Teslarati.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Tesla might be closer to producing the US$25,000 electric vehicle sooner than the market thought. According to documents in Chinese about the Gigafactory in Shanghai shared on Twitter by Tesla fans, the Tesla "Model 25k" could be coming out of China as soon as 2022. The previous assumption was that so cheap a Tesla would hit the market in 2024-2025, according to Tesla Facts.

"Tesla could import them to Europe and offer them for €24,900 - addressing vast majority of the European automotive market by revenue," Tesla Facts says, noting that by using Model 3 chassis as basis "they won't compromise on safety."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

National Oil Companies On Collision Course With Climate Targets

Next Post

Germany’s Gas Storage Depletes Fast Amid Lower Gazprom Flows

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com