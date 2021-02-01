Russia Says It May Go To Court Over Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 56.35 +1.31 +2.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 -0.018 -0.63%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 54.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.41 +0.05 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 41 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.18 +0.05 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.832 -0.018 -0.63%
Graph up Marine 18 hours 55.09 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 55.20 +0.30 +0.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 51.86 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 57.19 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 55.66 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Bonny Light 18 hours 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.29 +0.46 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.41 +0.05 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 39.15 -0.58 -1.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 38.65 +0.31 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 51.20 -0.14 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 52.60 -0.14 -0.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 47.25 -0.09 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 47.70 -0.14 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 49.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 45.95 -0.14 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.16 -0.10 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.18 -0.35 -0.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 46.15 -0.14 -0.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 50.10 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 50.10 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.59 +0.16 +0.27%
U.S. Shale: Biden's Drilling Ban Actually Undermines Emission Targets

Oil Rises As Physical Market Tightens

Oil Rises As Physical Market Tightens

Oil prices rose early on…

Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

Saudi Arabia: “We Will Be Another Germany In Renewables”

Saudi Arabia will work to…

Related News

Russia Says It May Go To Court Over Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Russia could turn to a national or contract jurisdiction court to protect its interests against interference against the completion of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Dmitry Medvedev, former prime minister and now Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, told Russian media on Monday.  

“If there are reasons for this, it goes without saying the issue may be taken to court,” TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in an interview.

The final stretch of the construction of the controversial pipeline from Russia to Germany now looks even more uncertain, and even Russian gas giant Gazprom has warned investors that the Nord Stream 2 project could be suspended or entirely discontinued due to extraordinary circumstances, including “political pressure.”

Last month, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel that was expected to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2, while several Western companies are said to have abandoned links to the project for fear of sanctions. 

Germany has always looked at the project from an economic standpoint, while the United States, several European countries, including the Baltic states, Poland, and the European Union (EU), have expressed concern about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool.

Over the past months, the U.S. has been broadening the sanctions against service providers and those funding vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 in a fresh attempt to prevent the project from completing. There is still a stretch of the pipeline route to be laid in the sea, but the U.S. is now targeting anyone helping the project’s completion in any way.

Speaking to Russian media today, Medvedev said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be completed “beyond doubt” if Germany avoids “catering to the American stance.”

The widening U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are a kind of hybrid warfare used by the United States, Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in December.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

