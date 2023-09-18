Germany Sees Renewables Generating Over 50% Of Its Electricity In 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.66 +0.89 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.46 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 +0.64 +0.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 +0.043 +1.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.710 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 18 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 657 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 18 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 110 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.57 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 92.17 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 90.42 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 86.47 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 85.02 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 93.62 -0.14 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 17 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 16 hours Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?

Breaking News:

Germany Sees Renewables Generating Over 50% Of Its Electricity In 2023

Venezuela Remains The Oil Market's Biggest Known Unknown

Venezuela Remains The Oil Market's Biggest Known Unknown

Venezuela, with its huge crude…

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

There appears to be no…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Sees Renewables Generating Over 50% Of Its Electricity In 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 18, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Renewable energy sources are expected to generate more than 50% of Germany’s electricity this year, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said at a conference in Berlin on Monday.

However, the minister from the Green party who is also responsible for climate action, warned that Europe’s biggest economy needs to accelerate the rollout of green energy to meet its climate targets to 2030 and beyond, Reuters reports.   

By 2030, Germany aims to have renewables account for 80% of its electricity generation, Habeck said.

“We won't get there at the current pace,” the minister added.

In the first half of 2023, renewables accounted for around 52% of Germany’s gross electricity consumption, data by the German utility industry association, BDEW, and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) showed at the end of June. The share rose by 3 percentage points compared to the same period last year when renewables accounted for 49% of Germany’s power consumption.  

Earlier this year, Germany ditched nuclear energy after taking its last three nuclear power plants offline in April, ending more than six decades of commercial nuclear energy use.

Germany, like many other EU countries, is betting on renewables to boost its energy security without Russian gas. But the end of nuclear power generation and the lower natural gas consumption – both due to savings and to no supply from Russia – raised the share of coal-powered generation last year, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office said in March.

Solar and wind power additions are rising, but not fast enough to meet Germany’s targets.

For example, onshore wind power installations jumped in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, but despite the momentum, capacity additions are still too low to meet government targets, industry association VDMA said in July.

The BWE and VDMA associations noted that “even the significantly rising number of approvals is still far from sufficient to support the expansion target of 10 GW per year from 2025.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Triples Diesel Exports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com