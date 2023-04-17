Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 80.90 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.76 -1.55 -1.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.46 -1.66 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.288 +0.013 +0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.776 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 80.13 -1.79 -2.19%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.776 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 4 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 504 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 48 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 13 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 13 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise To 5-Month High

Small Modular Reactors Are Gaining Ground

Small Modular Reactors Are Gaining Ground

The limited choice in nuclear…

The Pros And Cons of Modular Nuclear Reactors

The Pros And Cons of Modular Nuclear Reactors

Understanding the challenges and uncertainties…

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Ramps Up Output To Sell To New Customers

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Ramps Up Output To Sell To New Customers

Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom is ramping up…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • After Fukushima, Germany vowed to phase out its nuclear power reactors by the end of 2022.
  • YouGov: 65% of Germans are in favor of keeping the three remaining nuclear power plants operating for the time being.
  • Germany now needs an even faster expansion of renewables to meet its energy needs and replace the lost nuclear energy generation
Join Our Community

Germany took its last three nuclear power plants offline on Saturday, ending more than six decades of commercial nuclear energy use. 

The power plants Emsland in Niedersachsen, Isar-2 in Bavaria, and Neckwarestheim-2 in Baden-Württemberg were taken off the grid this weekend despite rising public support for nuclear power generation in recent months.    

Germany ended the nuclear power era despite continued concerns about energy security and energy supply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the end of pipeline natural gas deliveries from Russia, which was the largest gas supplier to Europe’s biggest economy before the war. 

The end of nuclear energy in Germany wasn’t without controversy. Last year, politicians reopened the debate about the nuclear phase-out—decided after the 2011 Fukushima disaster—while recent polls found that the majority of Germans opposed the imminent closure of all remaining nuclear power plants amid concerns about rising energy bills. 

After Fukushima, Germany vowed to phase out its nuclear power reactors by the end of 2022. The current government only extended the deadline by just over three months to ensure electricity supply this past winter, the first without Russian pipeline gas.  Related: Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Despite calls from conservative parties and growing public support for keeping nuclear reactors operational, at least for a limited period of time, the government followed through with the pledge to end nuclear power generation in Germany. 

A poll for public broadcaster ARD showed last week that the majority of Germans disapprove of the government’s nuclear phase-out. According to the survey, 59% of Germans think that the decision to phase out nuclear energy is wrong, while just over a third, or 34%, believe the phase-out was the right thing to do. Younger people are more likely to approve of the nuclear phase-out, the survey showed. A total of 66% of the Germans opposing the nuclear phase-out are concerned about soaring energy prices because of that decision.  

Last week, Robert Habeck, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said that the nuclear phase-out is irreversible despite the resistance to end nuclear power generation.   

A YouGov poll for German news agency DPA showed last week that 65% of Germans are in favor of keeping the three remaining nuclear power plants operating for the time being, business daily Handelsblatt reported. Only 26% of respondents supported shutting down the plants now.  

The government assured the public that Germany’s energy security is not at risk after the closure of the nuclear reactors.  

“Germany’s energy security is and continues to be ensured; it remains very high compared with the situation in other countries around the world,” Habeck said

Germany has built new LNG import terminals, taken steps to boost grids, and is currently putting in place policies to have 80% of its electricity supply met by renewable energy by 2030, Habeck added. 

“In 2030, we want to generate 80 percent of our electricity from renewable energy. We are now putting the policies in place for this and adapting the necessary legislation,” the minister said. 

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has built several floating LNG import terminals. It plans to have as much as 70.7 million tons per year of LNG import capacity by 2030, which will make it the fourth-largest LNG import capacity holder in the world. 

Germany may end up using less LNG import capacity than it has planned to roll out this decade, but better safe than sorry, the chief executive of the top German utility, RWE, said last month.  

“It may be the case that the LNG terminals are not fully utilized. But you need them as an insurance premium,” RWE’s CEO Markus Krebber said in an interview with German business magazines Der Stern and Capital.  

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as renewable energy is concerned, the share of renewables in Germany’s electricity generation grew in 2022 to 46.3% from 42.3% in 2021, figures from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office showed last month. But the share of coal-fired power generation also rose, and coal was again the single-largest source of electricity production, as was in previous years, followed by wind power generation, whose share also grew. Photovoltaic energy generation also increased and accounted for 10.6% of Germany’s power output last year, up from 8.7% in 2021.  

Germany now needs an even faster expansion of renewables to meet its energy needs and replace the lost nuclear energy generation. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Ramps Up Output To Sell To New Customers
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com