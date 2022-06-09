Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect

Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar's Huge LNG Expansion Projects

Oil Slips As Lockdowns Return To Parts Of Shanghai

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis

By Irina Slav - Jun 09, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Germany’s government has no intention of changing its policies on nuclear energy even as worry about a halt to Russian gas supplies intensifies among politicians.

Following calls from opposition parties to discuss the extension of the lives of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision on these power plants had already been made.

“We also know that building new nuclear power plants makes little sense,” Scholz told media s quoted by the AP, adding “If someone decides to do so now they would have to spend 12-18 billion euros on each nuclear power plants and it wouldn’t open until 2037 or 2038. And besides, the fuel rods are generally imported from Russia. As such one should think about what one does.”

Instead of prolonging the lives of its nuclear power plants, Germany will extend the life of coal plants and use them in case it needs to, the AP reported separately. The plants will be kept on standby for almost two years in case a gas supply outage occurs. The country already has several coal and oil-powered power plants on such standby in case of supply disruption.

The biggest bet Germany is making in the energy department, however, remains wind and solar. As of 2021, the country had a total renewable power capacity of 138.2 GW, which was 5 percent higher than the previous year. Last year, solar capacity overtook onshore wind capacity for the first time.

The whole European Union is doubling down on wind and solar now, with the sanctions on Russian energy, and plans to greatly simplify the licensing procedure for new wind and solar installations in a bid to spur fast growth.

Per the REPowerEU plan, the bloc eyes having 45 percent of its electricity generated from renewables by 2030, an upward revision of the previous target, which was 40 percent

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

