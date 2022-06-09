Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns

Tesla stock is popping 3.5% in the pre-market session after the company expected Chinese sales numbers that showed a return to normalcy and the company was slapped with an upgrade by UBS.

The company sold 33,544 cars in May in China, according to China’s Passenger Car Association. This marks a 212% sequential jump, but April's sales were hampered by China's ongoing Covid lockdowns.

The company's "record- high order backlog and ramping up of two new gigafactories, along with expected margin momentum" were in focus for analyst Patrick Hummel, according to a Thursday morning Bloomberg wrap up.

UBS says Tesla has "structural advanatges in 'mission-critical' areas, including with vertical integration in semiconductors and with software and batteries.

The firm also said "stable dominant BEV market share of about 20%" will support Tesla becoming one of the world's top three automakers by 2030.

By Zerohedge.com

