Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|121.8
|-0.31
|-0.25%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|123.4
|-0.18
|-0.15%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|8.807
|+0.108
|+1.24%
|Heating Oil •10 mins
|4.415
|+0.101
|+2.33%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|4.283
|+0.061
|+1.44%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|123.5
|+2.54
|+2.10%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|128.4
|+2.06
|+1.63%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|121.5
|+1.38
|+1.15%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|116.0
|+2.95
|+2.61%
|Marine •2 days
|116.5
|+0.84
|+0.73%
|Murban •2 days
|120.1
|+1.01
|+0.85%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|118.1
|+1.95
|+1.68%
|Basra Light •191 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|127.8
|+2.20
|+1.75%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|128.4
|+2.06
|+1.63%
|Girassol • 2 days
|126.2
|+2.13
|+1.72%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|98.87
|+1.96
|+2.02%
|Western Canadian Select •11 hours
|108.0
|+2.70
|+2.56%
|Canadian Condensate •11 hours
|124.3
|+2.70
|+2.22%
|Premium Synthetic •11 hours
|122.5
|+2.70
|+2.25%
|Sweet Crude •11 hours
|120.4
|+2.70
|+2.29%
|Peace Sour •11 hours
|117.6
|+2.70
|+2.35%
|Light Sour Blend • 11 hours
|119.7
|+2.70
|+2.31%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours
|123.2
|+2.70
|+2.24%
|Central Alberta • 11 hours
|117.9
|+2.70
|+2.34%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|118.8
|+2.75
|+2.37%
|Giddings •2 days
|112.5
|+2.75
|+2.51%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|125.2
|+1.66
|+1.34%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|116.1
|+2.70
|+2.38%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|120.0
|+2.70
|+2.30%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|118.8
|+2.75
|+2.37%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|112.3
|+2.50
|+2.28%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|125.7
|+2.80
|+2.28%
OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect
The Biden Administration is reportedly…
Russia expects to receive as…
ZeroHedge
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
Tesla stock is popping 3.5% in the pre-market session after the company expected Chinese sales numbers that showed a return to normalcy and the company was slapped with an upgrade by UBS.
The company sold 33,544 cars in May in China, according to China’s Passenger Car Association. This marks a 212% sequential jump, but April's sales were hampered by China's ongoing Covid lockdowns.
The company's "record- high order backlog and ramping up of two new gigafactories, along with expected margin momentum" were in focus for analyst Patrick Hummel, according to a Thursday morning Bloomberg wrap up.
UBS says Tesla has "structural advanatges in 'mission-critical' areas, including with vertical integration in semiconductors and with software and batteries.
The firm also said "stable dominant BEV market share of about 20%" will support Tesla becoming one of the world's top three automakers by 2030.
By Zerohedge.com
