Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 121.3 -0.22 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 122.8 -0.24 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.020 +0.057 +0.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 4.411 +0.008 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 4.273 -0.004 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 1 min 115.3 -0.75 -0.65%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 4.273 -0.004 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 118.8 +2.29 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 122.4 +2.31 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 119.0 +0.85 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 128.7 +0.86 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 127.3 +1.11 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.87 +1.96 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 108.0 +2.70 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 124.3 +2.70 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 122.5 +2.70 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 120.4 +2.70 +2.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 119.7 +2.70 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 123.2 +2.70 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 117.9 +2.70 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 111.8 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.2 +1.66 +1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 112.3 +2.50 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.7 +2.80 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 10 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower…

The Gulf Of Mexico Is Gearing Up For A Wind Energy Boom

The Gulf Of Mexico Is Gearing Up For A Wind Energy Boom

The Gulf of Mexico is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation

By City A.M - Jun 09, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

The European Central Bank (ECB) today confirmed it will hike rates for the first time in over a decade in a sign that the era of loose policy and low inflation is coming to an end.

President Christine Lagarde and co said the central bank will lift rates 25 basis points next month, which will mark the first increase in the eurozone since 2011.

The central bank also hinted that it will move much faster if the inflation profile in the eurozone continues on its current upward trajectory.“If the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates, a larger increment will be appropriate at the September meeting,” the ECB said.

The ECB also said it will stop buying bonds on 1 July. 

The latest data shows prices rose 8.1 percent over the last year in the eurozone, the fastest acceleration since the creation of the euro in 1999.

Central banks tend to move in 25 basis point increments. 

However, this tradition was scrapped by the US Federal Reserve, which lifted borrowing costs 50 basis points at its last meeting as it scrambles to rein in policy to tame a 40-year high inflation rate.

In a sign of how concerned the ECB is about the inflation horizon, it raised its inflation projections again and now expects it to average 6.8 percent this year versus a previous forecast for 5.1 percent. 

The cost of living will average 3.5 percent in 2023 and 2.1 percent in 2024, marking four successive years of the ECB missing its two percent target.

The world’s biggest monetary authorities are in the process of turning off the ultra-stimulative policy that has characterized the global economy since the financial crisis and was ramped up during the Covid-19 crisis to tame the worst bout of inflation in a generation.

Higher interest rates tend to cool inflation by sucking demand out of an economy. Central banks have been accused of stoking inflation by leaving the money taps on for too long.

The likes of the ECB, Fed, and Bank of England are, however, walking a tight line between getting on top of inflation without dealing unnecessary long-term damage to their respective economies.

Price pressures are being driven by a combination of lingering Covid-19 restrictions hobbling trade flows, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and shallower labor pools.

The ECB, alongside the Fed and the Bank of England, has hoovered up government and corporate debt since the financial crisis and the Covid-19 crisis in a bid to stimulate demand and get inflation above historically low levels.

The ECB is still lagging behind the Fed and the Bank of England, both of whom have already started their rate hike cycles to tame inflation.

The Bank is expected to hoist rates for the fifth meeting in a row next Thursday, likely taking them to 1.25 percent.

The ECB, unlike the Bank and the Fed, will not sell bonds on its balance sheet and will continue to reinvest the proceeds from these assets.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments

Next Post

Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

 Alt text

Six Years Late And 250% Over Budget: Georgia’s Newest Nuclear Plant
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com