Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.1 +7.47 +6.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.0 +7.52 +6.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.920 +0.198 +4.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.756 +0.253 +7.21%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.516 +0.232 +7.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.516 +0.232 +7.05%

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 2 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

Putin's War In Ukraine Could Break The OPEC+ Alliance

Putin's War In Ukraine Could Break The OPEC+ Alliance

Arab oil producers have not…

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

There will be alternatives to…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 04, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Most Germans support sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, even if the measures lead to energy supply bottlenecks and increase the cost of living, according to a survey by infratest dimap commissioned by public broadcaster ARD.

A total of 66 percent of Germans are concerned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to cuts in German power and gas supply. An ever higher percentage of Germans, 69 percent, are concerned there will be another major war in Europe.

Despite the concerns of reduced gas and power supply, 68 percent of Germans support sanctions against Russia, the survey found. Sixty-six percent support sanctions even if they lead to high energy prices and cost of living.

Just before the war in Ukraine, a survey by the Federation of German Industries, BDI, showed that nearly one-fourth of Germany’s medium-sized enterprises fear they might not survive the soaring energy prices.

Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany—Europe’s largest economy—announced an overhaul of its energy strategy, aiming to reduce reliance on Russian gas, which accounts for 50 percent of German gas consumption.

Germany announced it was changing course “in order to eliminate our dependence on imports from individual energy suppliers,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday. Germany will build two LNG import facilities, at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven, and look to speed up the installation of renewable energy capacity to have 100-percent renewable power generation by 2035

On Thursday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he would not advocate for an embargo on Russian oil and gas imports.

“We need these energy supplies to maintain the price stability and energy security in Germany,” Habeck said, as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany


Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
