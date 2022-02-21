Soaring Energy Prices Pose An Existential Threat To German Businesses

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 94.20 +3.13 +3.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.18 +1.79 +1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.784 +0.353 +7.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.862 +0.080 +2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.095 +3.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.095 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 84 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 75.94 -3.62 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 92.19 -3.62 -3.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 90.44 -3.62 -3.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 88.34 -3.62 -3.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 87.59 -3.62 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 91.14 -3.62 -3.82%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 85.79 -3.62 -4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 mins Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 6 hours "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 day IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 23 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 4 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Negotiator Says Deal Is “Closer Than Ever”

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Negotiator Says Deal Is “Closer Than Ever”

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

It’s Time To Unleash The Renewable Energy Potential Of Central Asia

It’s Time To Unleash The Renewable Energy Potential Of Central Asia

During the pandemic, Central Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Soaring Energy Prices Pose An Existential Threat To German Businesses

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2022, 7:30 PM CST

Nearly one-fourth of Germany’s medium-sized enterprises fear they might not survive the soaring energy prices, a survey by the Federation of German Industries, BDI, showed on Monday.

Industries across Europe have been suffering from the surging energy prices since the autumn of 2021, when the natural gas crunch sent benchmark European gas prices soaring and electricity prices across major economies surging, too.

Many energy-intensive industries, such as fertilizer producers and steelmakers, had to curb production as the record gas and power prices slashed their margins.

The energy crisis is hitting not only consumers but industries, too, including in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany.

According to the Federation of German Industries’ survey of 418 companies polled between February 1 and 14, a total of 23 percent said that the surging energy costs of the past few months represent an existential challenge to them. Another 65 percent of the mid-sized firms polled say that the additional costs due to the rally in energy prices represent a strong headwind for their operations.  

Around 87 percent want a quicker reaction from the federal government to reduce the burdens associated with the high electricity prices.

Of the more than 400 firms polled, 34 percent have cut on their investments in climate neutrality because of the soaring energy costs, the BDI survey found.

The federation fears that the high energy costs will crush the German economy, and some companies could be considering moving production abroad, BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said in a statement. The federation warns that soaring energy costs will increasingly weigh on production, Russwurm added.  

The industrial mid-sized companies in Germany are the backbone of its economy, as those firms account for the largest share of the country’s economic output, employ about 60 percent of all workers, and contribute significantly to corporate tax revenues in Germany, according to BDI.  

By Tsventana Paraksova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Invasion Could Crush Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Ambitions

Next Post

Biden Administration Halts New Oil And Gas Drilling Permits

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com