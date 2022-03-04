Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.1 +7.41 +6.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.0 +7.53 +6.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.919 +0.197 +4.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.765 +0.262 +7.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.238 +7.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.522 +0.238 +7.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 2 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Russia’s SWIFT Ban Could Send Shockwaves Through Oil And Commodity Markets

Western leaders agreed over the…

Fire At Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Pushes Commodity Prices Higher

Fire At Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Pushes Commodity Prices Higher

Reports of a fire at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 04, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

What is true for oil and natural gas in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is increasingly becoming true of all commodities.

Spot market oil, gas flows slow

A post this week in the Economist outlines how Russia’s oil and gas exports are grinding to a halt, at least as far as the spot market is concerned. Longer-term oil and gas pipeline contracts are still flowing.

However, The Economist explains several dynamics are freezing up exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes by sea.

The first is worries about counterparty risk in making payments for exports as financial sanctions prohibit dealings between some 70% of Russia’s banks and the rest of the world. There is also the prospect of further escalation to those banks.

Meanwhile, there are fears cargoes will not get shipped. Ship owners are shunning Russian ports. In addition, marine insurance and banks are turning down cover over worries about reputational risk.

Furthermore, buyers are scrambling to switch supply chains to alternative sources. In short, they fear the situation will only get worse as Russia doubles down its invasion, resulting in greater loss of life and, hence, harsher sanctions to come.

Metal prices also seeing impacts

A similar situation is playing out in metals markets.

End users are demanding importers and traders supply from alternative countries to Russia. They fear that when goods are finally ready for export from Russia, they will not be delivered due to any or all the above barriers.

In interviews with consumers, MetalMiner has seen this playing out in real time this week in Europe. There is a general expectation the aversion to Russian metal will only get worse.

To keep track of these developments, consider signing up for MetalMiner’s free weekly newsletter.

This may in part be contributing to further rises in conversion premiums from European manufacturers of semi-finished products. This comes on top of rising primary ingot and billet prices and lengthening delivery lead times. Some European mills out to nearly the end of 2022.

In such an environment, the sad conclusion is metal prices have — for the time being, at least — only one way to go.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Turns To South Africa For Coal As It Shuns Russia

Next Post

Germans Support Sanctions On Russia Even If Energy Prices Soar

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com