German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.57 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 93.15 -0.50 -0.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.43 +1.59 +1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.180 -0.064 -0.69%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.935 +0.274 +10.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.935 +0.274 +10.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 49 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 49 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 49 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 261 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 49 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 49 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 49 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.44 -2.60 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 67.78 +1.67 +2.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 72.43 -2.88 -3.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 88.68 -2.88 -3.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 86.93 -2.88 -3.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 84.83 -2.88 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 81.98 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 84.08 -2.88 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 87.63 -2.88 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 82.28 -2.88 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.58 -3.11 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 103.7 -1.62 -1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -3.00 -3.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.12 -2.58 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 1 hour "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

Big Oil is betting big…

What Does China’s Dismal Economic Report Mean For Commodities?

What Does China’s Dismal Economic Report Mean For Commodities?

The latest round of economic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 17, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Giant German utility Uniper has reported first-half 2022 losses of some $12.5 billion amid a mounting energy crisis that has seen natural gas supplies from Russia decline significantly over the past few months. 

According to Uniper, the losses were incurred due to the necessity of buying natural gas on the spot market as Russia cut flows to Germany. Uniper said the losses were related to anticipated future gas shortages. 

“Uniper has, for months, been playing a crucial role in stabilizing Germany’s gas supply — at the cost of billions in losses resulting from the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia,” chief executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said, as reported by CNBC

"We at Uniper have de facto become a pawn in this conflict," Uniper Maubach added, warning that the company now faces insolvency.

In July, in a bid to rescue Uniper, the government agreed it would take over a 30% share in the company. That deal still requires shareholder approval, which is expected in the third quarter. Uniper received a $15-billion bailout from the government. 

Around half of Uniper’s profits previously came from Russian gas. 

Bloomberg claims the Uniper losses to be among the worst in Germany’s corporate history, noting that while others are profiting, Uniper has been losing around 100 million euros a day due to shortfalls in Russian Gazprom contract deliveries. 

Since the beginning of the year, Uniper’s share price has plummeted some 80% and the company was forced to take a 2.7-billion-euro charge, partly including a Nord Stream 2 loan after the pipeline was halted due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Guardian reports

Uniper has said it anticipates a transition with more losses next year and then no losses in 2024. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Al Ghais: OPEC Isn't Responsible For Inflation

Next Post

Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts

Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com